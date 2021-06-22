With the Delta variant Advancing throughout the world – it is estimated that it is already circulating in 92 countries – vaccination strategies began to be reviewed to face the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Buenos Aires as well. This was confirmed by the local Health Minister, Fernán Quirós, who said that after inoculating neighbors over 40, they will target prioritize the application of second doses and complete the schedules.

According to data from the area, there are 60,000 people that these days they are fulfilling the twelve weeks interval between the first and the second dose. The vast majority have applied Sputnik V. Precisely, this vaccine represents the greatest challenge, because the components of the first and second doses are different from each other; a circumstance that differs from the other two vaccines applied in the country, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

This Monday 1,907,000 doses arrived in the country (768,000 of Sinopharm and 1,139,000 AstraZeneca). During Tuesday afternoon, a new flight arrives from China; and a shipment of Sputnik V with first and second doses is expected for this Thursday. Of this last flight, the amount of vaccines they will bring is unknown.

Quirós was explicit about the jurisdiction’s decision regarding the application scheme; and located Delta variant as major concern. “The effort is to delay their admission as much as possible and make progress in the vaccination campaign. We are going to intensify the first dose campaign up to 40 years and then we are going to put a lot of effort and focus on completing the second doses of those who are already vaccinated, “he explained.”Age is the main driver of risk and the new variants require the second doses applied, “said the official.

The City changes the vaccination strategy and will prioritize giving second doses to protect the population at risk of the Delta variant. Photo: Maxi Failla

Does it mean that those under 40 will not be vaccinated? From the Health area they explained to Clarion that, in these hours, the logistics and the effort will be placed on two central objectives: on the one hand, to begin to complete the vaccination schedules of those people who are completing the twelve-week interval between the first and the second dose. And on the other hand, vaccinate all the neighbors that are already registered (from today people over 40 are added).

“Of course, as the first doses of Sputnik V come in, they will be applied. It does not mean that we do not vaccinate the youngest, but perhaps the opening of the registration for those under 40, and the delivery of shifts, is done a little slower. Likewise, this will depend on the intake of vaccines. As long as they arrive, the pace can be maintained and even accelerated, because the City has the logistical capacity to apply up to 30 thousand per day “they explained.

Entering doses of Sinopharm it also opens up the possibility of climbing towards the youngest, because the first neighbors who were inoculated with these doses have already completed their scheme.



The City changes the vaccination strategy and will prioritize giving second doses to protect the population at risk of the Delta variant. Photo: Maxi Failla

They are mostly health professionals and the first round of teachers (16,000), who received the first vaccine between February and March. The Chinese laboratory guaranteed a quantity of vaccines that made it possible to complete these schedules; then it closed the export to vaccinate its population and that made it decide to apply the second doses, since at that time it was not known when new batches would arrive. Now it has reopened its borders, and that is why they are arriving again in the country.

“The City has already vaccinated, with at least one dose, 40% of the population. It is an important milestone, because it allows the epidemiological curve to change. What happens with the Delta variant in other parts of the world gives us a margin, but we forces to rethink the strategy “Ministry sources said.

In the United Kingdom, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE), more than 90% of the most recent cases of Covid are due to the Delta variant. According to the local public health agency, the variant has a 60% higher risk of transmission compared to the Alpha, which was the one that was first detected there.

For specialists, it is a matter of time before the Delta variant enters and circulates in a community manner. “The virus is leading the way and we are behind it. There are many investigations, mathematical models, probability models, and all kinds of studies, but for the moment the advantage remains of the virus. Six months ago the Delta variant did not exist and now it forces countries like Canada or Great Britain to review their health policies, “he told Clarion the head of epidemiology at Hospital Alvarez, Arnaldo Casiró.

Understand that the decision to apply the second doses is vital. “The British Medical Journal published data on the coverage of vaccines and how their protection is reduced against the new variant. That is why it is essential to complete the diagrams“, he evaluated. On the other hand, he analyzes that it is necessary to correct the controls or policies regarding entry into the country.” Officials explain that today the conditions for close the borders. However, if the priority is to save lives, then there has to be mandatory isolation, “asked Casiró.

According to a survey by the National Directorate of Migration, 38% of the people who arrive in the country from abroad, through the Ezeiza airport, do not comply with the mandatory isolation. The government announced that it will denounce 287 people from different jurisdictions who failed to comply with this condition; on the other hand, it is a crime punishable by between 6 months to two years in prison.

SC