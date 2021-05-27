From this Friday at 8.30, the people of between 45 and 49 years with risk factors They will be able to register to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the City. The stage is also enabled for strategic personnel of the same age. This was announced tonight by sources from the Buenos Aires government and it will be confirmed by the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in the morning press conference, where he will provide details of the health situation.

As of this Thursday, some 20,000 people between the ages of 50 and 55 had signed up to be vaccinated. And also this week the second dose of the vaccine AstraZeneca among those who had been immunized with the first component at the end of February.

Since last week, the City began to vaccinate people with risk factors from 55 years of age. And from this Friday the security personnel from 50. They are part of the stages 4 and 5 of the vaccination plan, which also includes teachers and non-teachers of the same age range.

The last vaccines distributed by the national government were the doses of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca that entered earlier this week. The City was awarded 52,800 AstraZeneca and 35,550 Sputnik V, corresponding to the first component.

As announced by the national government, before the end of may others should land in Ezeiza 3 million doses of AstraZeneca from Mexico and corresponding to vaccines whose active principle was produced in Argentina. For now, there are no details on what day they will arrive.

How to register

To register you have to enter the official website of the City. Then an email arrives to which you have to respond by choosing day and time options and the link that allows you to load the data is enabled.

Regarding the residents of the City who have underlying diseases, they must prove this condition. First, when registering, they will have to complete a online affidavit. There is also the option of registering through 147.

Then, on the day of vaccination, you must present yourself at the chosen site with a medical certificate, or medical history, that indicates what the underlying disease is. As confirmed by the Buenos Aires government to Clarion, the certificate can be physical or digital.

According to figures from the Public Vaccination Monitor (as of Thursday at 6 pm), the City had received 1,201,173 vaccines; 813,675 first doses and 257,101 second doses have already been applied.

Who are Stage 4?

Educational staff: teachers and non-teachers of state and private establishments.

Security personnel: policemen, firefighters, Prevention Agents, Traffic Security Agents, Police and Firefighters assistants.

Human Development and Habitat Staff: people in the territory and dedicated to serving the public; homes and hostels; dining rooms; Early childhood centers (CPI).

Risk factors for stage 5

Obesity (body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 kg / m2).

Cardiovascular disease (heart failure, coronary heart disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension).

Moderate or severe respiratory disease (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [EPOC], cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, severe asthma) Diabetes.

Chronic Kidney Disease (including people on chronic dialysis) Cirrhosis.

People with solid organ transplants and on the transplant waiting list.

People with Down Syndrome.

Oncological and oncohematological patients with recent diagnosis or active disease (less than 1 year from diagnosis, current treatment or having received immunosuppressive treatment in the last 12 months, relapsing or uncontrolled disease).

Active tuberculosis (new or relapsed cases, diagnosed in the last 12 months).

Intellectual and developmental disability (which disables the individual capacities to execute, understand or sustain personal care measures over time to avoid the contagion or transmission of COVID-19; and / or they are institutionalized, in homes or long-term residences ; and / or require professional assistance or home hospitalization).

