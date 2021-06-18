Since Tuesday, when the registration for this age group was opened, and until Thursday 90,412 people over 45 years old without comorbidities had been registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Until this Friday, there are more than 28,000 who have their shifts assigned to get vaccinated between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But more than 62 thousand are still waiting the mail or WhatsApp with the link through which they will be able to select when and where to receive their doses. From the Ministry of Health of the City they explain that shifts will be assigned as vaccines arrive, which are expected for the next few days.

In the earlier stages, shifts used to arrive the day after enrollment. Although not always: the registration of the 55 to 59 age group without comorbidities began on June 4, but the first vaccines began to be applied five days later. The thing is shift allocation is tied to dose availability.

According to the sum of the daily parts of Health, between June 9 and Thursday 17 they were inoculated 110,816 people without prevalences between 50 and 59 years old.

It is estimated that in this age group there are 330,622 people, according to project data from Statistics and Censuses of the City, prepared based on the last national census, of 2010. But part of them were vaccinated as part of strategic groups, such as health personnel or teachers, or within the group of people with comorbidities .

In total and considering all those groups, according to Health, in the City they vaccinated 261,112 people between 50 and 59 years old with one dose and 34,830 with two doses.

Meanwhile, in the City there are about 207,663 people aged 45 to 49 (99,170 men and 108,493 women). Many, as with the +50 band, were vaccinated through other previous instances.

38.9% of the Buenos Aires population is already vaccinated against Covid. Photo Maxi Failla

At the moment, 38.9% of the city’s population is inoculated with at least one dose; As the specialists indicate, the impact of vaccination is decisive to mitigate this coronavirus pandemic, which in the country has already cost the lives of 87,789 people.

The arrival of vaccines

The advance in vaccination against Covid of the Buenos Aires population was achieved with a good part of the last two shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines. These are the doses that are part of the bilateral agreement that allowed the production of the active principle in Argentina (mAbxience) and whose formulation and packaging was carried out in Mexico and the United States.



The advancement of vaccination depends on the arrival of doses. Photo Presidency of the Nation

Between Saturday and Sunday it is expected that there will be two flights to China, which would bring two million doses of Sinopharm. These vaccines are part of the new contract signed by the national government for the acquisition of a batch of six million doses.

As with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Sinopharm is two doses, but both of the same compound, which facilitates the logistics and organization of the inoculation.

Acceptance of vaccines

In the City, according to the spokesmen of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, there were a great adherence to the vaccination campaign. And they affirm that there were only doubts and delays in registering when the health personnel were called in December.

“At that time, a part of that group of workers expressed some doubts with Sputnik V. The doubts were not massive, but they did cause the registration to be delayed. After the publication of The Lancet, where the effectiveness of this vaccine, there were no more delays, “they considered.

It must be said that in Buenos Aires the general vaccination of the population is very broad; Above all, it has grown exponentially in the last 20 years, when the application of doses in public vaccinations doubled. According to data from the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses, they went from 1,082,845 in 1999 to 2,473,409 in 2019.



In the City there is a wide acceptance of the need to get vaccinated. Photo Maxi Failla

Enrollment of pregnant people began

In these hours, the Buenos Aires Government opened the registration for the Covid vaccination to pregnant people over 18 years of age. The registration is done through the Web official.

As with those neighbors who have prevalent diseases, pregnant people should bring a medical order in which it is indicated that they can receive the immunization.

From the Buenos Aires Government they recommend to pregnant people that on the day of the shift be accompanied.

Only in the public sphere, 16,000 births were attended during 2020, according to official information.

Second doses

The advantage of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines over Sputnik V is that use the same component in both doses. This allows that, while there is availability, the City can move forward with the application of the first dose to cover as much of the population as possible.

But at the same time, one can seek to respect the 12-week interval that was predetermined between the first and second doses, according to the health decision made at the country level.



It was established that between the first and the second dose there should be an interval of 12 weeks. Photo Maxi Failla

At the moment, those people who were vaccinated with Sinopharm (mostly health personnel) already have complete your scheme, because China sent all the committed cargo before closing exports to dedicate itself to vaccinating its population. These days, those exports were reopened.

On Friday, June 11, around 25 thousand people were completing those twelve weeks of waiting between one dose and another. Between that day and Thursday, June 17, the City applied 24,468 more second doses.

According to official information, so far 1,196,300 people have been vaccinated with first doses and 331,906 have already applied the second. The jurisdiction received 1,545,812 vaccines and managed to apply 97.2% (1,528,206).

NS