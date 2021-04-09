Spain has put one more march in its vaccination campaign. After Easter and with the arrival of two million vaccines to the country, the autonomous communities accelerate the inoculation of doses throughout the territory. This increase has been noticed so much that Health has notified this Friday the injection of almost 1.5 million new vaccines against COVID-19 in the last five days. A very positive figure to reach the goal that Sánchez planted at the beginning of the same week: more than 33 million vaccinated at the end of August.

According to the Health report, which is updated daily along with the contagion data, Spain has put 10,231,825 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines since the start of the vaccination campaign. A whole record for our country that has administered 85.3% of the doses distributed by all the autonomous communities – the total of the vaccines received in the country is 12,001,515 doses.

More than three million with complete guideline

Of these more than 10 million, 3,072,109 people already have a complete immunization, that is, they have received the two doses necessary for total effectiveness. Subtracting the entire guidelines, 7,159,716 people have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Yes indeed, Many people under the age of 60 and vaccinated with AstraZeneca will have to wait to find out what is decided and when they would receive the second injection. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that there was time to make a decision, until the beginning of May, when the vaccination of the second dose of the British vaccine should begin.

Andalusia, the community with the most vaccinated

Andalusia continues to be the autonomous community at the head of the vaccination ranking throughout the country. The Andalusian region has administered 1,776,739 doses according the report of the Ministry of Health. Of these, 1,240,802 people have received at least one dose, while 535,937 people have received a full schedule.

Catalonia follows with 1,664,667 total doses -1,212,526 with a vaccine and 452,141 with total immunization- and the Community of Madrid with a total of 1,327,764 vaccines -901,498 with one dose and 426,266 with complete regimen-.

Almost half a million vaccinated in one day

Comparing the data of this Friday with those of the previous day, Thursday, April 8, Spain has inoculated almost half a million people in a single day -a total of 420,296 new punctures-. If we compare them to the data of last Monday – taking into account that it has been a holiday in some communities for the Easter holiday -, the sum of new vaccinates amounts to 1,488,131.

A very big difference that certifies the acceleration of the country in terms of vaccination. In addition, the data for this Friday have returned to approach the record that was scored this Thursday, when 453,682 new vaccines were given.