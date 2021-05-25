The arrival of flights with vaccines raises the expectations of the Buenos Aires health authorities: now, the Axel Kicillof government assures that they could begin to immunize people between 18 and 30 years old with risky diseases before the end of June.

“The arrival of new doses makes it possible to advance the estimated times. For him June, 15 we plan to finish the “Milestone 2”, they get excited about the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán. That would imply completing the stage that covers these population groups: older than 60 to 69 years without comorbidities; older than 40 to 59 years with comorbidities, pregnant women, people with disabilities, transplant patients or patients on the waiting list, oncology and oncohematology. Also those who require or undergo chemotherapy treatment and those with active tuberculosis.

The scheme designed in the Province foresees that 100% of the second doses of Sinopharm and the total of the second AstraZeneca doses. The authorities hasten the immunization process with the arrival of a batch of 843 thousand doses from the US and also with the landing of another Airline plane loaded with Sputnik V in Moscow. Both on Monday afternoon.

The acceleration in the acquisition of immunizers allows the provincial technicians to anticipate the start of “Milestone 3”. Understands people aged 18 to 39 years with comorbidities; over 40 without comorbidities and the rest of the teachers (52% are already vaccinated) and complete the Security personnel (they go for 32%).

In the Province of Buenos Aires, 32% of the security forces personnel are vaccinated. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Buenos Aires had more than 400 vaccination centers throughout the territory. Since the campaign began, 4,359,000 injections of all medicinal variants have arrived in the country. Of that total, 898 thousand Buenos Aires residents already have the two doses. They represent just over 6% of the total population.

There are 7.2 million people registered Through the application www.vacunatepba.gob.ar and in the next few days from Health will carry out a campaign to promote that you sign up the population under 40 years of age. “The possibility of obtaining vaccines for this group is closer than previously thought, so we want them to sign up,” they said at the ministry.

A week ago, the person in charge of the area, Daniel Gollán, said that for “the first days of September ”could reach the sector over 18 years of age without risk factors. That tentative date coincides with the almost certain schedule of legislative elections. The PASO would be in the second week of September.

The process in the Province is faster than in the City. The government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is calling on those who have between 50 and 54 years, with risk and strategic factors. He still has a portion of those over 60 to finish. And he will use the AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived between Sunday and Monday to complete the second dose schedule for those who were vaccinated in February and March and are for reaching the 12-week limit.

The procedure in the Province can cause “Leaks” in the fulfillment of these sanitary parameters. The declaration of a risk disease is made through the virtual worksheet that is displayed in the application or the page. At the time of entering the vaccination center, a medical certification must be shown that confirms the veracity of the declared pathology, although not all of them are required. The ministry can also cross-check with its own health data before selecting those that go to the draw for the “algorithm” that grants the shift.

In case of not presenting a certification, the citizen to be vaccinated must sign an affidavit in which it ensures – under the risk of penalty for an eventual lie – that you are a patient or have a chronic disease that increases the risk in case of COVID infection.

These forecasts they are not impregnable. The head of the Province Cabinet himself, Carlos Bianco, admitted that there are cases of “Rogues” that can forge some data. The case of a young woman from Moreno who forged a certificate of an alleged agent of a medical institute was referred to Justice at the initiative of the Ministry of Health.

La Plata (Correspondent)