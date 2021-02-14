At a press conference in Oaxaca, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that, with the arrival of the new AstraZeneca doses, the vaccines will be distributed as of today and the vaccination campaign for older adults will begin tomorrow.

That is On Monday, February 15, the campaign for people over 60 will start, in 333 municipalities, of the 32 states of the country. The doses to be applied are part of the batch of 870,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that have just arrived in Mexico, from the Serum Institute of India.

The first round of vaccinated will be those over 60 years of the most remote and poorest municipalities in the country, confirmed Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard (l), while greeting the Indian Ambassador, Mampreet Vohra (r), during the receipt of a batch of vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo / EFE

The Mexican capital received 29 boxes, with 87,257 doses, for 21 vaccination centers, in three municipalities: Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta.

“All older adults in those remote municipalities will be vaccinated and thus progress will be made with other municipalities in the 32 states until all older adults are vaccinated, more than 15 million adults over 60We want 15,717,170 adults over 60 to be vaccinated no later than mid-April, this guarantees an 80% decrease in deaths from COVID, ”said President López Obrador.

AMLO said that the invitation to get vaccinated has already begun in the 1,081 centers set up for this purpose throughout the country. He also explained that, in each case, close communication was established with the local authorities so that the entire campaign is well coordinated.

The mayoralties in Mexico City will be 70 vaccination units: 23 units in Milpa Alta, 33 Magdalena Contreras and 14 in Cuajimalpa.

Vaccination of older adults in Mexico City will be with the initial of the surnames. Photo / Xinhua.

How will the vaccination order be

The order of the three mayors of Mexico City will be based on the first letter of the surname, among older adults who registered on the site of “My Vaccine“Here is the shift schedule.

February 15 from A to G

February 16 from H to P

February 17 from Q to Z and no paternal surname

February 18 and 19 lags and missing

Other details on vaccination in Mexico

López Obrador also explained that next week the vaccination of those who are waiting for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be completed, from which shipments that the company had suspended to expand its plant in Belgium and will resume next Tuesday, February 16. increase their level of production.

“For now we have 870 thousand doses from the Serum Institute of India. On Tuesday, Pfizer’s supply resumes with 490 thousand doses, which will be increasing every week. Between what we received today and what arrives on Tuesday, we will be receiving double the doses of all those that have arrived in Mexico ”, confirmed the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrad.