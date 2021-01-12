In the region, only four countries have started immunizing their population: Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina. As the virus rages with an increase in infections, countries face difficulties in securing the vaccines, necessary to overcome the pandemic.

The race for vaccines marks the beginning of 2021. With the pandemic still far from its end and the fear of the appearance of new variants, the immunization of the population appears as the only way out. Beyond the previous messages that pointed to universal access to vaccines, reality shows another side: the countries with the greatest resources have hoarded the first doses and the rest are struggling to ensure their first injections.

In this second group are most of the Latin American countries, where vaccination has started irregularly and slowly. Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, and Argentina are the only nations that have begun inoculation, with just a few thousand people and no firm clues about how it will continue.

Difficulties in closing direct agreements with pharmaceutical companies, logistical problems to ensure the application of vaccines and the breakdown behind the UN COVAX program are some of the obstacles faced by the nations of the region.

Map showing how vaccination is progressing in Latin America, as of January 12, 2021. © France 24

Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina, those who took the first step

Mexico has the status of having been the first Latin American country to begin vaccination, using the drug from Pfizer and BioNTech. This Tuesday, January 12, the arrival of 439,725 doses – an expense that will be repeated weekly – allowed the start of a massive inoculation, with which they intend to reach all front-line health personnel.

In addition, the Government expects to inoculate about 15 million older adults by next April with the Chinese CanSino vaccine. By contract, Mexico has committed 34.4 million doses from Pfizer, 77.4 from AstraZeneca-Oxford, 35 from CanSino and 51.5 from the COVAX platform, while negotiating to acquire 24 million doses from Russia’s Sputnik V.

Report from Mexico: The country will extend its vaccination plan thanks to the arrival of new doses





Regarding the number of doses in relation to its number of inhabitants, Chile It looks like one of the best ranked countries. That nation, which began its vaccination plan with 10,000 doses of the drug from Pfizer and BioNTech, has committed 84 million doses for its 19 million inhabitants (10 from Pfizer, the only one authorized so far, 14 from AstraZeneca-Oxford, and 60 from China Sinovac).

Costa RicaFor its part, it applied just under 10,000 doses to its population and has signed contracts to secure 6 million doses of vaccines.

AND Argentina It is the only Latin American nation that began its campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. In that country, there are already more than 100,000 doses that were applied and it expects to receive 44.4 million doses as a result of direct contracts with AstraZeneca (22.4) and the Russian Investment Fund (20), while negotiations with Pfizer, Sinovac and Sinopharm progress.

Vaccination plans in Latin America, a bet with diffuse deadlines

Outside of these four countries, the rest of the region is progressing even more unevenly, with some vaccination plans announced but not always in detail.

Ecuador and Panama They appear as the next nations in the area to start their immunization campaigns. The Ecuadorian government reported that the first 50,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech will arrive on January 18, while the Panamanian authorities await the first 40,000 units of the same drug between 18 and 25 this month.

He will join them in February Colombia, with 1.7 million doses from the same alliance. In that country, the Executive of Iván Duque has received criticism for what his detractors classify as a lack of transparency in the handling of the negotiations. According to authorities, the nation is guaranteed 29 million doses: 10 from Pfizer-BioNTech, 10 from AstraZeneca and 9 from Janssen.

In the rest of the region, agreements and plans for vaccination are in sight, but without specific starting dates. The most emblematic case is that of Brazil, where the implementation and production of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine has fueled the political dispute between the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, the main promoter of this immunization, and President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been skeptical of vaccination.

The Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo already has 10 million doses of this vaccine stored, which according to the authorities reached a 50.38% efficiency, a low number compared to other drugs although its results come from studies carried out in people at high risk . Licensed to manufacture it in the country, the Ministry of Health announced the purchase of 100 million doses of Sinovac as well as another 254 million other immunizers, with which Brazil will begin its vaccination campaign, which is challenging from the point from a logistical point of view.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria (in the center of the image), the Secretary of Health of Sao Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn (left), and the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas (right), exhibit the CoronaVac vaccine at the Butantan headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 7, 2021. © Nelson Almeida / AFP

Meanwhile, without clear start dates, countries adopt different strategies and choose different drugs. Venezuela bet to vaccinate at least 10 million people with Sputnik V; Peru expects to receive one million doses of China Sinopharm this month; Bolivia signed an agreement with Russia to immunize 2.6 million people with Sputnik V, which will begin arriving at the end of the month; Uruguay He anticipated a plan to vaccinate 600,000 people per month, although there are no details on which vaccine will be applied; and in Paraguay, expect the first vaccines after the first quarter of the year.

In the rest of Central America, Guatemala bet to inoculate 3.3 million people this year, with the main hope placed in the UN COVAX program; The Savior reported a 2 million dose deal with AstraZeneca, albeit with no deadlines; Honduras awaiting the first units in mid-April through the Revolving Vaccine Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); and Nicaragua He did not report concrete plans, beyond suggesting that he might acquire Sputnik V units.

Cuba It is a separate case, given that it is advancing with the development of its own vaccine, which it estimates to be able to apply in the first half of 2021.

Dominican Republic approved the use of the immunization by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and promised to start its implementation in March. While countries like Haiti, Guyana or Surinam They have not provided information in this regard.

COVAX, a bet that cracks

With the difficulties in reaching direct agreements with pharmaceutical companies and the unequal struggle unleashed to acquire the first doses of vaccines, the COVAX mechanism loomed as the main illusion of the region.

All Latin American countries have committed to this program, with the exception of Cuba, which maintains a non-binding agreement. This proposal is committed to guaranteeing access to the vaccine for all countries of the world, prioritizing distribution in the poorest nations.

But the noble initiative is advancing in a tumultuous way, in the shadow of the direct agreements that the richest nations have begun to establish with the developers. Without clear deadlines or accessible quantities of vaccines through COVAX, those Latin American nations that can do so accelerated their bilateral negotiations with developer companies. Those countries that lack the resources to enter into these pacts will surely be relegated in access to vaccination.

As established by the program, Bolivia, Guyana, Nicaragua, Honduras and Haiti are the eligible countries to have preferential access to vaccines. Belize, Guatemala, Suriname, and Paraguay are nations that have not yet reported bilateral agreements, so COVAX doses are their only current guarantee. While middle-income nations, such as Argentina, Mexico or Peru, and high-income nations, such as Chile, could be beneficiaries of the program and, at the same time, contribute to the access to immunization of other nations.

On another level are also the joint efforts of Argentina and Mexico, which will be responsible for producing some 250 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, with the formula of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. These immunizations will serve to supply the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, although the deadlines for their development and distribution are unknown.