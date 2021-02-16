The German government’s vaccination plan prioritizes those over 80 years of age and those who live in nursing homes, in addition to those who work in them or in intensive care. And although more than four million citizens have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the immunization program has been met with criticism and has been marked by delays.

When the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in Germany began in late 2020, many described the moment as a ‘Christmas present’ for the population.

The country was in one of the most difficult phases of the pandemic, with more deaths from coronavirus (16,823) in December than the total between March and November.

The vaccine came for many as a cause for hope or, as Health Minister Jens Spahn put it, a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“This vaccine is the key to getting our lives back,” Spahn said at the start of the vaccination campaign, which he described as the largest in German history.

The minister also expressed his particular pride that the first vaccine approved in the European Union was that of Pfizer with the German company BioNTech.

Not to mention that German companies have been involved in the production of the vials for vaccines and containers to transport them around the world.

And although for many that German participation continues to be a source of pride and hope, it is also clear that vaccination has become a headache for the authorities.

Although until mid-February they have been vaccinated more than four million of people, the distribution has been marked by logistical problems, political controversies and confusion in sectors of the population.

The community approach and bottlenecks in the production of vaccines

Part of the controversy has to do with the way the vaccines were approved and purchased, that is, at the European level and not by the government in Berlin.

This means that they were negotiated by the European Commission, led by the German Ursula von der Leyen, approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and then distributed to the 27 members of the bloc in accordance with the population of each country.

The German government has defended this approach as a sign of solidarity and working together in times of crisis. “The fundamental decision to order the vaccines together as the European Union is and was the correct one,” explained Chancellor Angela Merkel after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Most Germans also support the chancellor on this point, according to a poll of this month.

But at the political level, the Government has received criticism from several points: either those who believe that the country should have had a national plan, or those who support the European approach but believe that the Government should have pushed more for the European Commission to obtain better results in your negotiations.

Three vials with different Covid-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca) are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the Robert Bosch hospital vaccination center in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on February 12, 2021. © AFP

Either way, this has meant that Germany, like the other countries in the bloc, has been affected by bottlenecks in production and disputes with pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca.

And this in turn has meant that the 16 federal states of Germany, which have the responsibility of delivering them to the population, have seen delays in distribution and have had to partially close some of the vaccination centers.

The frequent criticism from regional authorities is that they are not receiving enough vaccines at an adequate rate. And the 68 percent of Germans also believe that the vaccination campaign has been too slow.

But not all the difficulties respond to the purchasing policy at the European level. At the local level, problems have also been reported in the registration of those vaccinated, failures in the transport or storage of doses, as well as delays in delivery of appointments for vaccination, busy phone lines, or error messages on online forms.

These technical problems have generated particular confusion among the older population of Germany, who have priority in vaccination policy. The government plan establishes that the first to be vaccinated are those over 80 and those who live in nursing homes, in addition to those who work in them or in intensive care.

Those over 65, however, will not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, the third approved in the European Union but which, according to the German vaccines commission, does not have enough data to be able to verify its effectiveness in that sector of the population.

Criticism of the Government for the delays

All these logistical and political difficulties have put the government on the defensive in a project that, rather, it hoped would be a success story with which it could score points in the polls, particularly as the country prepares for elections. September federals.

At the European level, Germany had to give explanations after it reached a bilateral agreement with BioNTech / Pfizer to purchase an additional 30 million doses, despite Ursula von der Leyen claiming that the EU countries had agreed not to do “Parallel negotiations or contracts”.

The Government assured that the purchase is “compatible with European agreements”, but the controversy still affected its argument in favor of European solidarity.

And at the national level it has also had to respond to the increasingly strong criticism of the opposition.

Millions of desperate citizens queue up for hours and you say nothing happened!

“We have gone from being the champions of the pandemic last spring to being the laggards with vaccination in Europe today,” said Dietmar Bartsch of the Left party in Parliament.

“Our vaccination centers have been empty for many weeks. Millions of desperate citizens queue up for hours and you say nothing happened! In terms of vaccination we are behind Romania, Greece, Slovakia, ”he added.

To change the situation, Chancellor Angela Merkel organized a “vaccination summit” earlier this month, bringing together regional, federal and pharmaceutical industry leaders. The main result was the announcement of a “dynamic plan” that aims to help better manage vaccine distribution dates. The meeting, however, was criticized by the opposition as a “placebo summit.”

Merkel has also taken the step – unusual for her – of offering several television interviews to explain the Government’s priorities in both vaccination and confinement, which was extended until March 7 despite the fact that the numbers of deaths and new infections They’re falling.

The chancellor defended as a “great achievement” that there are several vaccines approved after just one year and explained that “generally speaking, nothing went wrong”On the purchase of the doses at European level.

And he also reiterated that all interested adults in Germany, where inoculation is voluntary, will be offered a vaccine until the end of the summer.

It is a ambitious promise of the chancellor, who will surely be followed closely in Germany, especially since the end of summer is September 21, five days before the Germans go to the polls in the federal elections that will mark the end of the Merkel era .