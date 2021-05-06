In Germany, everyone in the future can have their GPs vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine. The prioritization for the vaccine is canceled, as Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is now approved for all age groups – in no order. Image: Lucas Bäuml

D.he people in Germany can in future be vaccinated with the corona vaccine from AstraZeneca in their doctor’s practice without prioritization. The federal and state governments decided on Thursday to lift the preference for risk groups for this vaccine, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced in Berlin.

