In Germany, everyone in the future can have their GPs vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine. The prioritization for the vaccine is canceled, as Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

D.he people in Germany can in future be vaccinated with the corona vaccine from AstraZeneca in their doctor’s practice without prioritization. The federal and state governments decided on Thursday to lift the preference for risk groups for this vaccine.

The decision on who is to be vaccinated with the manufacturer’s vaccine and when, will now only be made “at the discretion of the doctor”, announced Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to journalists on Thursday evening in Berlin.

Furthermore, Spahn announced that the vaccine from BioNTech “As of today” will be approved for children and adolescents from the age of twelve after evaluating the data in June. This means that all children in the age group could be offered a first vaccination by the end of August, all other things being equal.

Spahn was very satisfied with the progress of the vaccination campaign in Germany. The Federal Minister of Health said that “we succeeded in what we set out to do”. As many people were vaccinated in April as in the three months before. Yesterday a million doses were inoculated again. According to Spahn, so far only a very few large countries like the United States have achieved this.