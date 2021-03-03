D.he two sisters of the Spanish King Felipe apparently did not want to wait. According to a press report, Elena and Cristina used a visit to Abu Dhabi in February to get vaccinated against Covid-19. They visited their father, Juan Carlos, who has lived in the United Arab Emirates since August. According to the report by the online magazine “El Confidencial”, he had also already been vaccinated there.

The royal family did not comment at first, as the 55 and 57 year old sisters do not belong to the official royal family. However, it was emphasized that Felipe VI, his wife Letizia, their two daughters and Juan Carlos’ wife Sofía will of course adhere to the Spanish vaccination sequence.

Left parties reacted with severe criticism. “This country wants us to be equal, it is very uncomfortable and ugly,” said Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz from the Podemos party on Spanish television. The “Más País” party demanded an official statement from the government: Once again, members of the royal family had shown a lack of respect for Spain. Left-wing parties accuse Juan Carlos of having fled to the Gulf to avoid the corruption investigations against him.

So far, the vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm has mainly been administered in Abu Dhabi. The Astra-Zeneca vaccine was added in February. A permanent residence is required for the vaccination – even if there have been unconfirmed British press reports that they are trying to attract wealthy tourists with a vaccination. In Spain, it is still the turn of people who are over 80 years of age. So far, a good 1.2 million inhabitants have received complete vaccination protection, that is 2.7 percent of the population.