In France, Louis Pasteur was the pioneer of vaccination with his vaccine against rabies, in 1885. He was the first to have had the idea of ​​using an attenuated virus, made less aggressive, to stimulate the defenses of the rabies. ‘organization. A new era of modern medicine then begins. To reduce tuberculosis, Albert Calmette and Camille Guérin are developing the BCG vaccine, the most widely used in history.

In 1953, the American Jonas Salk created a vaccine against polio from viruses cultivated in vitro. This made it possible to manufacture it on a large scale. In the 1960s, discoveries followed with vaccines against measles, rubella or even mumps. But they arouse mistrust. “It eliminates a risk at the time but for children, we don’t know what happens afterwards”, a woman wondered in 1962.

In the 1980s, thanks to genetics, researchers deciphered the DNA of microbes. Now, they intervene in the heart of viruses and modify them to create new generation vaccines such as that for hepatitis B. In the Pasteur region, anti-vaccines give voice, even if vaccines remain essential against epidemics.