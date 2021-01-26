The official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, revealed the possibility of approving the Corona vaccination as an annual vaccination, due to the ongoing virus mutations, which constitute one of the challenges of facing “Covid-19”, noting that there are three vaccinations in the clinical study stage for children. The health authorities in the country are following them and awaiting their results, while they confirmed that the infection rate for the vaccinated person is much lower than the person who did not receive the vaccine, as the vaccination gives the person immunity and weakens the possibility of infection with the virus.

Al Hosani explained that one of the challenges facing the world in eliminating viruses is the ability of some to mutate, and the occurrence of genetic mutations in them, as is the case in the influenza virus, which is a global challenge, for its ability to mutate and change continuously, which calls for annual identification of influenza vaccinations that It contains the strains that are spread all over the world, saying: “We may reach this scenario in the Corona virus, this is something that we may need to vaccinate corona annually, because we have noticed in the recent period the emergence of mutations in the components of the virus, and the more mutations, the more likely there is an annual vaccination Very necessary ».

Al Hosani revealed, in a hypothetical symposium entitled: “Vaccination towards a more beautiful life”, organized by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation, that there are currently researches being conducted with the aim of giving children in the coming period the “Covid-19” vaccine, as there are three vaccinations in The clinical study stage for children, and the medical sector in the country is following the issue with great importance, and is currently awaiting the results of studies on this matter, indicating that until the present time the vaccinations available in the country are taken for those aged 16 years and over according to the type of vaccination.

She indicated that the main goal of vaccinations is to focus on three main aspects: the first is to reduce deaths, and the second to reduce complications resulting from the disease, as the matter is much easier if there are cases of infection without complications, while the third aspect is concerned with reducing the rate of infection, which contributes to greater control. On the virus, and thus the ability to return to normal life, noting that access to the three aspects occurs when a large proportion of community members receive vaccination, especially since the vaccinations in the UAE have shown their results to be effective in these three aspects, especially in preventing complications and deaths.

She pointed out that the infection rate for the vaccinated person is much lower than the person who did not receive the vaccine, as vaccination gives the person immunity and weakens the possibility of infection with the virus, but it is very necessary to continue adhering to the preventive measures, so that the person covers two important aspects to control the transmission of infection, namely: assistance In reducing the infection by taking the vaccine, and reducing the chances of transmitting the infection to others, which helps reduce the disease.

Al Hosani stressed that the vaccinations available in the country are safe and effective to prevent the virus, and concerted efforts will bring the community to safety, noting that the UAE is ranked third in the world in the safety of dealing with Corona cases and providing the necessary treatment for the infected, as it was classified in international standards. Others are at the first levels in the world in terms of readiness, emergencies and others, and they are ahead of many developed countries that have suffered challenges, and they attributed this to the proactive vision of our wise leadership, cooperation of institutions and community response.

Al Hosani explained that the other aspect, which can help in the recovery phase, is the existence of an effective treatment that can control the disease and reduce complications, noting that there is a lot of current research that focuses on developing treatments for “Covid-19” disease, in addition to what is used. Currently, effective antibiotics have reduced the number of days for the patient to enter the hospital, in addition to cortisone, which helps reduce complications of the disease, and these aspects will affect the control of the disease in the next time.

50% of the injuries in the country are without symptoms

The official spokesperson for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE has adopted a different strategy than most countries in the world, in confronting and besieging the “Covid-19” virus, which is based on the expansion of proactive examinations for all members of society, and this strategy has succeeded in reducing symptoms Especially with the increase in these examinations in the most dangerous groups such as the elderly, so that they are not discovered in late stages that may pose a threat to them.

Al Hosani said: “We discovered that from 40 to 50% of people with the disease did not have symptoms, and this strategy helped us take the correct medical measures with these numbers and reach control of the disease, as the strategy proved that increasing examination contributes to discovering new cases of infection in Its beginning, which helped the state control the spread of the virus, and keep the number of cases low for a significant period.

She added: “We advise members of the community to periodically check-ups to detect the infection. As for the elderly, periodic checks are very important for them, and they may request examination at home, if their health condition prevents them from being examined in health centers or examination centers from the vehicle, as it is necessary. In the event that anyone feels some minor symptoms, he should undergo a (Corona) examination to be reassured.





