The vaccination campaign in Spain continues to advance apace. This Thursday, Health announced that on Wednesday 529,130 ​​doses were administered. In total, 23,503,085 injections have already been made. More than 7.6 million people are already fully immunized, which is equivalent to 1 in 7 inhabitants. While, more than 16 people have received at least one doseTherefore, 1 out of every 3 inhabitants of our country has been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

By age groups, 99.2% of those over 80 years old already have the complete guideline; 74.9% of the age group between 70 and 79 years are fully immunizedwhile 96% have already received at least one dose. For its part, 86.2% of the group between 60 and 69 years old already have at least one injection. By last, vaccination for people between 50 and 59 is also making good progress, with 34.9% of this group already having at least one dose.

For less than 50 years, only health workers, social-health workers, essential professionals such as health workers, teachers or the military, and large dependents have received the coronavirus vaccine. However, the great pace achieved, the number of doses received and the forecast that shipments will increase in the next month (Pedro Sánchez announced 13 million doses of Pfizer in June) has made communities plan vaccination for those under 50 years of age.

End of June, beginning of July

Most of them are expected to start immunizing the 40-49 age group in June, but four autonomies have gone further and have already given specific dates to inoculate doses to people between 30 and 39 years old.

For example, The Valencia Community plans to start the vaccination of this group in July. This was announced by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, in the Cortes, while adding that they hope to start vaccination for those over 40 years old on June 17. For its part, Castilla-La Mancha improved the forecasts of its neighboring Valencian Community and wants to start the vaccination of the 30 to 39-year-old group the last week of June.

Catalonia speaks of the age group between 18 and 39

The same forecasts have in Estremadura, whose Health Minister, José María Vergeles, has assured that being “prudent” it may be possible to vaccinate some people under 40 years of age in June. By last, Catalonia, although it has not given a specific date, it has advanced that the vaccination of children under 40 will start “three or four weeks after starting those in the 40 to 49 range”, as confirmed by Carmen Cabezas, deputy director general of Health Promotion of Catalonia at Rac1. Of course, Cabezas specified that it is possible that vaccination is not done first for people between 30 and 39 years old, but that the call could range from 18 to 39 years old.

The rest of the autonomous communities have not made any progress regarding the vaccination of people under 40 years of age, but Although the rate of vaccination is not being uniform in all of them, it is progressing at a good rate in the 17 communities and in Ceuta and Melilla. In fact, all of them exceed 84% of the doses administered over the total received. Therefore, It is expected that the whole country will begin to vaccinate those under 40 years of age on the same dates. What is clear is that vaccination is the answer to the coronavirus pandemic.