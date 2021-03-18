D.he European Medicines Agency Ema is today recommending whether the Astra-Zeneca vaccine should continue to be vaccinated without restriction. The authority in Amsterdam has announced that it will announce its decision in the afternoon. It depends on whether the drug can be inoculated again in Germany.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn stopped the vaccinations on Monday on the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute because of seven rare cases of cerebral vein thrombosis that occurred in people who were vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca agent. Numerous other EU countries also took this step.

Three deaths in Germany

An eighth case has now been added in Germany. Women between the ages of 20 and 50 are particularly affected. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, there are three deaths. On Tuesday, however, Ema still stated that for them the advantages of the vaccine still outweigh the risks. The World Health Organization (WHO) made a similar statement on Wednesday.

A survey on Wednesday also showed that the development has hardly affected the willingness to vaccinate in Germany. It is considered possible that Ema will recommend vaccination with Astra-Zeneca to others, but requires conditions and a separate warning appears in the package insert.

Backing for Spahn

CDU boss Armin Laschet has defended the precautionary stop of corona vaccinations with the preparation from Astra-Zeneca. The health minister had no other option than to follow the recommendations of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said Laschet on Wednesday evening in the ARD program “maischberger. the week”. “Politics can’t help but follow science,” said Laschet. The NRW Prime Minister stood in front of the criticized Minister of Health. Spahn has “the hardest job ever”.



The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) also defended Spahn against criticism. She told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” that Astra-Zeneca’s temporary vaccination ban was “not a good time to point the blame”.

“The Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for the approval of vaccines, advised the Minister of Health to suspend the vaccinations and have them checked again. The Minister of Health would have needed very good arguments to simply ignore this recommendation, ”said Dreyer. Vaccination live on trust. Suspected cases are now being examined by the Ema, which is very strict. Then you have clarity.

“Germany promotes vaccination confusion”

The Green MEP Sven Giegold criticized the federal government for its handling of the vaccine from Astra-Zeneca Feed. “Germany promotes vaccination confusion in Europe. While the EU Medicines Agency has not yet proposed a suspension of vaccinations, Germany has pushed ahead with it. Germany’s decision promoted a domino effect, ”said Giegold of the“ Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung ”. Because of a very low number of side effects, the entire European vaccination campaign comes to a standstill. “Confidence in the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is badly damaged”.

The CDU chairman Laschet called for a Europe-wide uniform reaction to the expected Ema recommendation. There must be “a single European language” for vaccinations. So far, the handling of the problems with the vaccine in the EU “went wrong in every respect”.