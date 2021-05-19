ofLisa Klein shut down

For vaccinated people and genesis, there are some relaxation of the corona rules in Germany. Anyone who falsifies such evidence will be punished more severely in the future.

The Incidences are falling* and numerous federal states have already initiated the first steps towards opening it up. In just under three weeks, on June 7th, the Vaccination prioritization canceled throughout Germany* become. Those who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or have already recovered from an infection have recently enjoyed relief in Germany – less strict corona rules apply.

In view of the increasing relaxation of the coronavirus, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is calling for stricter measures to be taken against the misuse and falsification of vaccination passports and test certificates, such as * echo24.de reported. According to the plans of the Federal Minister of Health, the Federal Minister of Health is expected to face imprisonment or fines for using and issuing false documents.

In the Withdrawal of everyday restrictions* It depends on proof that you have either been fully vaccinated, recovered or tested negative – for example when shopping, leisure activities or traveling. Fake vaccination passports have been in circulation all over Germany for months. “Counterfeiting is not a trivial offense,” stressed Spahn to the newspapers of Funke media group on Wednesday. “Only those who have really been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can hardly infect others.”

Vaccination fraud in Germany: Spahn calls for harsher penalties for falsified evidence

Specifically, the use of false vaccination, test and recovery documents should be punished with a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine – the entry of false information with up to two years in prison or a fine. This should close “criminal liability loopholes”, it says in the draft, which of the German Press Agency (dpa) is present. In this context, forging documents, for example, is already a criminal offense. The new regulations are now to be added to the ongoing parliamentary procedure for changes to the Infection Protection Act.

In addition, further safety precautions are to be specified when issuing the additional digital vaccination certificates planned in the EU. As a rule, doctors should be able to create them immediately after the vaccination. Doctors and pharmacies are allowed to do so later. However, you must then have the vaccination certificate and another form of identification presented and point out the possible consequences. “If there is a suspicion that incorrect or falsified vaccination documentation is being presented, it is imperative not to issue it,” is the explanation.

Vaccination fraud in Germany: Stricter rules when issuing vaccination certificates

The subsequent issuing of digital vaccination certificates by doctors and pharmacists should in future only be possible in the immediate vicinity of the vaccination site – for example in the same municipality, the same district or surrounding municipalities.

This is to ensure that the form of the evidence or the respective issuer are known. However, exceptions should also be possible, for example when changing residence. The Bundestag plans to adopt the nine regulations this Thursday (May 20). The federal and state governments are also planning another vaccination summit for Thursday, May 27th.

Vaccination progress in Germany (as of May 18) According to the vaccination dashboard, 9,891,955 people in Germany – this corresponds to around 11.9 percent of the total population – are fully vaccinated against the corona virus. A total of 31,671,431 people (38.1 percent) received at least one initial vaccination.

On May 27, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers of the federal states want to discuss another “vaccination summit”. It should be about Vaccinations of children*, Vocational school and college students go. According to information from the German Press Agency, the main topic is the digital vaccination certificate in Germany and Europe as well as vaccination logistics in the summer. After all, the first booster vaccinations for people who have been vaccinated since January will soon be due. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

