The last day of vaccination for laggards in general and booster for those 40 to 59 years old had a greater influx, but the queue flowed quickly in the modules of the Sports Center of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and in the Convention Center.

While the second dose for minors with comorbidity, few went to the immunization point at the Regional Military Specialty Hospital.

People in the age group of 40 to 59 years of age, who have received the second dose five months, were reluctant already on the first day the authority had been very strict that they should have 6 months and now they reduce it to 5 months, therefore, the doubt entered, highlighted Héctor Ramón Rivera, who waited until the last day to see that there was no reaction in other people.

His wife, Rocio López, decided to wait until there will be another day for stragglers.

In the modules for laggards, they applied the first and second dose of Sinovac and Astrazeneca, the latter also for reinforcement of people over 18 years of age.

While for minors, the biologic applied to them is Pfizer.