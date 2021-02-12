Vaccination of people over 80 years of age in the Region will begin next Tuesday at the Cabezo Beaza pavilion in Cartagena. That day, 250 doses of Moderna will be administered, and vaccination will continue throughout the week until about 600 doses are completed, as LA TRUTH announced this Friday. But, in addition, the Ministry plans to also start immunize this segment of the population in other health areas next week, according to the spokesman for this department, Jaime Pérez. The plan is still, however, to be finalized. “It will be reported when it is closed with the areas,” explained the spokesman.

In the Region there are about 70,000 people over 80 years of age. Salud will quote them from oldest to youngest. It is not clear how long it will take the Ministry to complete the immunization of this population. Until March 15, 40,950 doses of Pfizer will be received, which together with those of Moderna will preferably be destined for those over 80, although they will also have to be used part of these items for second doses of health personnel who are yet to complete their immunization. Jaime Pérez regretted that the Region is going to receive 11,700 fewer doses than initially planned in this period. This reduction is due to a new calculation by the Ministry, which has subtracted the doses of people over 80 years of age who are interned in residences, and who are therefore already protected. During the month of January, More vials have arrived in the Region than the Ministry itself expected to receive. The initial distribution of the Ministry benefited Murcia to the detriment of other communities.

First doses of AstraZeneca



Parallel to the vaccination of those over 80 years of age, immunization with doses of AstraZeneca at pharmacists, speech therapists, clinical psychologists, workers in juvenile centers and prison officials, among other groups. All of them are part of group 3B, which includes personnel considered essential. The first AstraZeneca injections were administered this Friday in the Felipe VI pavilion in Lorca. Health has not yet specified how this part of the vaccination plan will be developed. Together with group 3B, it will begin with the vaccination of group 6, which includes police officers, firefighters and teachers of Infant, Primary and Secondary.

Health will use pavilions and other public facilities for mass immunization of both those over 80 years of age and essential personnel. “We have already done it in Lorca and Cartagena and it has been shown to be safe and very efficient”, highlighted Jaime Pérez. However, this strategy will be accompanied by vaccinations in health centers, when the number of doses to be administered is lower. Thus, next week about 600 doses will be administered in the Cabezo Beaza pavilion, in Cartagena, while it is expected that vaccinations to people over 80 years of age in other municipalities of the Region will be done in health centers.

Limitation to 55 years



In essential staff groups, such as pharmacists, clinical psychologists, teachers and prison officials, only those under the age of 55 can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. This will create a paradoxical situation. Young and healthy policemen, pharmacists or teachers will be vaccinated before their peers between 55 and 65 years old, who, having to wait for the vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, will go behind those over 80 years old.

Many communities, including the Region of Murcia, consider this situation an absolute contradiction, and have demanded that the Ministry allow the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine until the age of 65. This would allow to complete the immunization of these essential groups without generating inequities. However, Health rejects this option for the time being due to the lack of scientific evidence on the efficacy of the AstraZeneca product in the 55 to 65 age range. However, Minister Carolina Darias pointed out that the protocol will be revised when a trial in march in the United States with over 65s.