The vaccination ordinance regulates who is vaccinated against Covid-19 and when. The first federal states are now also creating regulations for cases of hardship.

The call for a hardship regulation for corona vaccinations is getting louder. When people with rare previous illnesses are cared for at home and cannot isolate themselves, for example. Or when cancer patients will have to go to hospital in the foreseeable future, where people keep getting infected with the coronavirus. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) already provided its recommendations three weeks ago with a passage that enables hardship decisions. Several countries are now working on a corresponding regulation.

Background: The Coronavirus vaccination regulation regulates access to vaccination for different population groups. Initially, people over 80 and residents of nursing homes as well as medical and nursing staff with an immediate risk of infection are considered. The group of beneficiaries will be expanded in two further prioritization groups. Apparently, people in the responsible Ministry of Health who live with care needs at home have not been considered. They often have a significantly increased risk of a very severe course of Covid-19, and they are usually looked after by changing nurses or assistants, so they can only isolate and protect themselves to a limited extent.

For cases like this, the Stiko was on January 8th and last on January 29th Their vaccination recommendations changed: Even people with a significantly increased risk, who have not yet been explicitly mentioned in the vaccination ordinance, should be able to be classified in the appropriate prioritization groups by those “responsible for vaccination”.

The Federal Ministry of Health has not yet responded to the taz inquiry as to whether the vaccination ordinance should be changed accordingly, but points out that the federal states could take “practical considerations” into account.

The regulations in the countries

Of the 16 health administrations contacted, 12 have responded. The answer is tight from Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin, Thuringia, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg: The vaccination ordinance is legally binding, and as long as it is not changed, there is no deviation from the groups of people and priorities mentioned so far. The Saarland Ministry of Health says: Establishing special solutions at the state level makes no sense. “The topic exists nationwide and the aim is to proceed as uniformly as possible.”

But not all countries see it that way. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, hardship decisions in accordance with the Stiko recommendations are considered appropriate. In view of the limited vaccine capacities, the decision was made to “firstly vaccinate the risk groups named in priority group 1 with the highest risk factors and as completely as possible”.

In the Bavarian vaccination strategy, too, according to the company, the company reserves the right to make individual decisions. “It is up to those responsible for the vaccination and thus the local vaccination centers to classify people who are not explicitly named in the respective priority category,” said a spokesman for the Bavarian Ministry of Health. This applies in particular to people with rare, severe previous illnesses for whom an increased risk can be assumed.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, even before the Stiko recommendation, there was a media-effective individual decision in which Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) personally campaigned for the vaccination of a 30-year-old who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is cared for at home. An application procedure is currently being developed, “which also includes the establishment of a body to which well-founded applications can be submitted,” according to the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health. In Baden-Württemberg, too, according to its own information, there are “initial considerations as to how hardship proceedings for emergencies could be regulated in accordance with the vaccination ordinance”.

Bremen pioneer

But you are furthest in Bremen. Last week, the Senate there decided to legally set up a vaccination commission, which the Bremen citizenship approved. People who, due to their individual health situation, have a very high risk of a serious or fatal course of the disease after a corona infection can apply for early vaccination from this week.

The Federal Ministry of Health has now announced that it will revise the vaccination ordinance. Primarily, it is about the Stiko recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine only be given to people under 65. This should be discussed at the vaccination summit on February 1st. It remains to be seen whether the hardship regulation recommended by Stiko will also be included in the ordinance.