ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

Schoolchildren are to be vaccinated against Corona. Children’s clinic director Reinhard Berner believes that the child’s well-being is not the focus here.

Munich / Dresden – The federal government’s change of course has stirred up a heated debate. A vaccination offer is to be made to children from June. All adolescents aged twelve and over should at least have the opportunity to be vaccinated. Biontech was now trying to get a vaccine for children approved as soon as possible. Education Minister Karliczek urged rapid implementation.

Experts were immediately alarmed and warned: The vaccines for adults are not applicable one-to-one to children. In Canada and the USA, young people are already being vaccinated against Corona, and there have been no negative reports so far. At the end of May, the Biontech children’s vaccine was also approved by the EU Commission.

Corona vaccination for children – not for the best interests of the child? Clinic professor suspects political motivation

But why is the federal government turning around and noticeably pushing the gas? Prof. Reinhard Berner, director of the Dresden Children’s Clinic, has a suspicion.

The best interests of the child are apparently not the focus of considerations, he says picture-Newspaper. “Another part of the motivation was: We create the conditions to get the topic of school openings out of the headlines.”

Corona: Has the government failed at schools? CDU health politician warns of vaccination scenario

He accuses the government of having failed schools in the pandemic and is now acting with actionism. If there were corona outbreaks in schools or lessons were canceled for other reasons in September, this would significantly damage the election results of the Union and the SPD. So far, responsibility for school policy has rested with the federal states. Does the federal government only want to prevent an election debacle with its intervention?

“Those who are now calling for children to be vaccinated as soon as possible, do not think first of the risk for the children themselves, because the children rarely get sick,” throws CDU health politician Rudolf Henke in the picture a. Prof. Reinhard Berner warns: “It must not creep in that the vaccination is a prerequisite for school, sport or class trips.”

Vaccination for children: Stiko hesitates to recommend

Should the school vaccination perhaps primarily protect unvaccinated teachers? The permanent vaccination commission (Stiko) is currently hesitant when it comes to child vaccinations. Stiko boss Thomas Mertens said that the number of studies is currently just too small. The vaccination is “no liquorice candy” for children. Stiko wants to make a recommendation based on the broadest possible database. Of course, that does not mean that vaccination for children should be under general suspicion. After all, there are no negative results. But before the Commission wants to finally position itself, it wants to collect more figures.

Insiders currently suspect that the vaccination recommendation should at least initially only be issued for children with previous illnesses. Whether the corona vaccination is more useful to healthy children than it could harm has not yet been conclusively clarified. Should I have my child vaccinated? So many parents will be wondering when the offers come soon. You can use these important questions as a guide.