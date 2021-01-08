Vaccination EU doubles Biontech Pfizer vaccine order to 600 million doses: additional doses at end of spring

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the EU has placed an order for an additional 300 million doses of vaccine.

Brussels

European the Commission has concluded a new agreement on Biontech and Pfizer vaccines, President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The initial order was 300 million doses of vaccine. The new agreement covers an additional 300 million servings, of which the first 75 million servings will be delivered during the second quarter. The rest of the doses will be delivered during the rest of the year.

The new EU agreement includes 200 doses of vaccine and a possible additional order of 100 doses.

Criticism of the slow rate of coronary vaccination has accelerated in recent days in several European countries. In Finland, too, vaccinations have not been able to be given at the desired rate.

European for example, the Commission has been criticized for a small initial order to Biontech Pfizer. Von der Leyen defended himself at his first briefing on vaccines on Friday.

According to Von der Leyen, the EU followed the right path and all agreements were agreed with the 27 member states.

“Back in the summer, we had more than 160 vaccine candidates. We have six agreements. It is now known that the choice was the right one because progress has been made on all vaccines, ”von der Leyen said.

The European Commission granted a marketing authorization for the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday of this week. The Biontech Pfizer vaccine was approved at the end of December.

Von der Leyen recalled that EU vaccine agreements were also intended to invest in increasing production capacity. According to him, the higher volume of orders for Biontech and Pfizer vaccine in the past would not have eliminated the fact that vaccine production capacity had not kept pace with orders.

“I ask you not to forget that Pfizer and Biontech themselves said in December that there is a high demand for their vaccine, but production capacity will not be able to meet it.”

Von der Leyen said that without EU investments, Biontech and Pfizer would not have been able to increase their production capacity and without it it would not have been possible to order additional doses.

“This was not a failure, on the contrary.”

Von der Leyen acknowledged that the start of vaccination in member states has been slow. Vaccination is the national responsibility of each country.

“We have difficult months ahead of us. There are two ongoing trends: the slowness of vaccination and the number of infections, which is a matter of grave concern. However, I am convinced that when later we look back, we see well after the beginning of the road, how much member countries, efforts have been made before the vaccination. “

Von der Leyen recalled that the EU has now ordered a total of 2.3 billion vaccines from manufacturers, which is enough to vaccinate the EU population multiple times. Most EU treaties are binding, meaning that Member States must buy vaccines in any case.

According to Von der Leyen, it has been forgotten that vaccines talk not only about Europeans but also about the neighborhood.

“We must also make it possible for countries in our neighborhood that do not have the necessary funds to receive vaccines.”

Von der Leyen was also asked to comment on the fact that Germany has entered into its own agreement with German Biontech and American Pfizer for an additional 30 million doses of the vaccine.

According to the interpretation of the German Ministry of Health, its own agreements are possible after the EU has secured its own agreement and if the additional order does not disrupt EU orders, Reuters reports.

Over here To date, Germany is the only EU member state to report its own vaccine orders. Finland has stated that it does not seek parallel agreements.

According to Von der Leye, vaccine agreements are legally binding, thus binding all 27 member states.

“We have agreed that member states will not negotiate parallel agreements.”

Germany has said it has invested EUR 375 million in Biontech to increase its production capacity and research in Germany.

According to Biontech, the new plant in Marburg will be operational in February and will be able to produce an additional 250 million batches in the first half of the year, says Der Spiegel.