The effectiveness of vaccination against Covid-19 among people residing in centers for the elderly is between 81 percent and 88 percent, according to the report prepared by the Ministry of Health, through the General Directorate of Public Health , the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

As the work points out, called ‘Analysis of the effectiveness and impact of vaccination against Covid-19 in residents of nursing homes in Spain’, vaccination has prevented 71 percent of hospitalizations and 82 percent of deaths, in addition to having been effective in symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.

Likewise, the department headed by Carolina Darias has reported that it is estimated that vaccination has prevented an average of 6.3 daily cases per 10,000 vaccinated residents, with a similar effect on non-vaccinated people thanks to indirect protection. In fact, according to this study, the effectiveness of vaccination and the high coverage achieved have achieved indirect protection for unvaccinated residents, causing a decrease of more than 80 percent of infections.

To evaluate the effectiveness of vaccination, the work has used a cohort study taking into account the vaccination records (REGVACU) and laboratory tests carried out in the population (SERLAB) and a second study of cases and controls by the method of ‘screening’ to evaluate the effectiveness using the COVID-19 case surveillance system (SiViES) of the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE) and REGVACU.

On the other hand, for the evaluation of the impact of vaccination on the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the burden of disease averted has been calculated and an analysis of variation in incidence rates has been carried out.

As contemplated in the ‘Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in Spain’, people residing in centers for the elderly were prioritized within the first stage of the Vaccination Campaign, which began on December 27, 2020, given its greatest risk of exposure and vulnerability.