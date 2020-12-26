What exactly the German vaccination strategy looks like, who Christian Drosten actually meant when he spoke of people with “serious guilt” – and what Leon Goretzka thinks about the AfD. Read the WELTplus reading recommendations of the week here.

When am I eligible? How often do you inject? – All questions and answers about vaccination

GGreen light from the European Medicines Agency: Much is still unclear about the upcoming mass vaccination against corona. One thing is certain: Germany is not choosing the fastest way to end the pandemic. The most important questions and answers about vaccination, summarized by Thomas Vitzthum.

The question of guilt

Is there anyone who is “seriously guilty” of thousands of corona deaths? Christian Drosten, one of the most important protagonists of German strategy, seems to believe that. Time to remind him of his own statement from the spring, says Andreas Rosenfelder.

Bahncard 100 instead of a company car – the secret status symbols of the young elite

Rolex and chic suits are no longer popular in the modern working world. The new bosses from Generation Y also like to demonstrate their power – but very differently than before. Celine Schäfer explains how to decipher the codes of the young leaders.

“The AfD is not an alternative, but a shame for Germany”

Leon Goretzka from FC Bayern is one of the most successful soccer players in Germany. But there is also life outside of the square. He wants to “get others to question” and recently met himself with a Holocaust survivor. Tobias Altschäffl spoke to Goretzka.

“Chester’s death affected everything”

At the beginning of the millennium, Linkin Park was the voice of her generation. Singer Chester Bennington committed suicide in 2017. Mike Shinoda was not just his music partner, he was a close friend. In an interview with Marcel Reich, he talks about his grief and the way back to life.