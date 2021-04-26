Vaccination has made nursing homes one of the safest places during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The number of deaths in these centers has been drastically reduced since the immunization campaign began. According to the latest Imserso data, published this Friday, between April 12 and 18, seven residents in nursing homes throughout Spain died: four deaths occurred in Castilla-La Mancha, one in Aragon, another in Catalonia and another in the Community of Madrid.

In the absence of confirmation in the next few days, the figure represents a slight rebound compared to the previous week, when, after cleaning the initial data, which indicated 18 deaths, only five deaths were definitively registered. This significant decrease was due to the fact that the Valencian Community, Andalusia and Madrid updated the date of some deaths, which were included in previous weeks.

In this way, the statistics from the beginning of the vaccination show the success of the campaign in Spain. On January 25, when only a small part of the residences had been vaccinated and the third wave was at its peak, 791 people died in the residences. From there, the fall in the death toll has been unstoppable: in the following weeks, 628, 392, 179, 81, 40, 23, 17, 25, 1, 5 and 7 were counted.

Regarding the number of infections in residences, the drop has been similar: since the peak of 2021, in the week of January 18, with 4,936 cases, it has risen to 63 infected detected in the last update.