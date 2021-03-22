B.hospitals and intensive care beds were mostly talked about when it came to fighting the corona pandemic. Now general practitioners are moving into focus. Especially in the Wetterau district, which is playing a pioneering role because he had already given out vaccination doses to general practitioners in private practice the week before. “It’s about trust. I hear from my patients that they want to be vaccinated by their family doctor, who has been with them for a long time, ”says Alexander Jakob, family doctor from Bad Nauheim. Together with five other general practitioners and paediatricians, he accepted an invitation from District Administrator Jan Weckler (CDU) to a video conference to discuss the current situation.

Most corona infected people would not be cared for in the hospital anyway, but by resident doctors, says Wolfgang Pilz, a doctor from Friedberg. He has already vaccinated a third of his particularly impaired patients at home. Now he’s waiting for the next vaccine delivery. Pilz believes that the state’s proposal to start with 50 test practices together with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians to vaccinate their patients is a failure. “What we need is the involvement of all resident doctors so that vaccinations can be given as quickly as possible.”