Nursing homes are particularly affected by the coronavirus. Vaccinations are supposed to protect risk patients here. But what if the vaccination doctor himself becomes a risk?

Nowhere do so many die Coronavirus -Infected like in old people’s and nursing homes

-Infected like in old people’s and nursing homes Vaccinations are supposed to change that

But the President of the German Medical Association warns: Vaccination Doctors could do that virus spread

Berlin – Many should be at the turn of the year End of the pandemic to wish for. But that Coronavirus will us too 2021 still busy. However, just in time for Christmas, there was an apparently relieving message: the vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech was also in Germany authorized. The alternative of Moderna is also in the starting blocks. The particularly endangered groups have been making the start since December 27th. According to an ordinance issued by the Federal Ministry of Health, this includes Over 80s or Residents of Old people– or nursing homes. Vaccination teams or Vaccination Doctors travel to the various facilities and use the syringe.

But right here ring the doorbell Federal Medical President Klaus Reinhardt the alarm bells: he appeals urgently to his medical colleagues. The patients would “Definitely not” sufficient Protected from infection, he warned on Saturday in an interview with the Bild newspaper. Many states and municipalities would contact the Requirements hold, and have vaccination teams tested in advance, but not all. “The basic one Test strategy in the area of Nursing staff is not carried out regularly enough. ”

Medical president calls for protection for old people’s and nursing homes – vaccination doctors as super spreaders?

He himself got from Cases experience in which doctors “who are currently going to retirement homes and Vaccinate people who are 90, 95 years old, even over a hundred years old are “, before no corona rapid test had to do. Without knowing it, vaccinating doctors could put so at risk for Super spreader will. Rapid tests Reinhardt emphasizes that “the minimum” is here.

The General practitioners does not want to take the slightest risk. “I know that both medical and nursing staff are definitely on the verge of performance is working. The pure numerical capacities are too over 90 percent fully occupied”. If a nursing home resident who is already at risk becomes infected with his vaccination doctor, he will most likely end up in the hospital. The staff is already overloaded here.

His too New year wishes judges the Medical President therefore to the staff there: “I wish that the employees in the Hospitals says you don’t have to worry about your job or the economic situation of your hospital for the next three to six months ”. (vs)