The dispute over the vaccination doses, the responsibility of the transport minister and the verdict in the Lübcke murder show: Everything is questionable.

The late physics genius Stephen Hawking wrote that intelligence is the ability to adapt to change. If so, then this week was an unparalleled IQ test. News, political announcements, and resolutions became obsolete faster than anyone could say “vaccination safety”.

Anyone who stuck to the perspective opened by Health Minister Spahn on Monday (in the absence of any short-term glimmers of hope), according to which the vaccination would be available to all willing “until September 21” in Germany, had to realize in the evening: Probably not . Because if AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company on which Europe’s hopes rested, instead of the agreed 80 million vaccine doses for the EU in the first quarter now only delivers 31 million, Spahn’s time frame is perdu.

The vaccination protection for the elderly parents and the chronically ill in the circle of acquaintances is shifting further back. But at least for the children there is the prospect of going back to school soon after the winter holidays … oh no, probably not. In Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, Winfried Kretschmann and Malu Dreyer had to row back again. Because even if they are the first to hold state elections in March – the virus mutants do not allow any easing.

Vaccination problems in the EU

So everything stays tight. And we continue to watch the incidence figures slowly decrease and follow the vaccine turmoil in the EU helplessly: Has Boris Johnson secretly secured vaccination doses in order to present his compatriots with the (only) visible success of Brexit? Or was the EU just ordering later and getting it later? And what exactly is in this ominous vaccine contract? It should now be published to put an end to the rumors. But beforehand the news came that there would now be more than 31, if not the originally agreed 80 million vaccine doses. However, only for people under 65 years of age.

This now messes up the vaccination sequence again. Perhaps educators and teachers can then be brought forward so that at least the schools soon …? But I forbid myself this wild hope, because it is all the more brutal afterwards when it says again: Oh no, probably not.

Small additional excitement for all Berliners: On Thursday it was surprisingly said from the house of Health Senator Kalayci that Berlin would get into vaccine production, a faster expansion of the vaccine production of the company Berlin-Chemie was possible. The combination of “Berlin” and “fast” should have made one suspicious. Accordingly, it was already said in the evening: No, not. Berlin-Chemie announced that they didn’t have the technology for it. Well, at least they can help filling vaccination doses in Adlershof. Possibly. Maybe. In any case, this message is not yet out of date.

The Scheuer-Andi

The news, however, that Andreas Scheuer – who is apparently so casually called “Scheuer-Andi” in government circles, as left-wing politician Ramelow belittled the Chancellor to “Merkelchen” in the internet chatterbox “Clubhouse” – that this expert for them “Foreigner” toll, who politically survived the almost 10-hour questioning in the committee of inquiry, was not so surprising. Because stamina is to a certain extent, to speak with Edmund Stoiber, the “competence competence” of a decent CSU politician.

560 million euros in claims for damages on the part of the operator because the contract was completed before the European court freeze overturned the project – yes, Scheuer thinks that too outrageous, but he did everything right, he still asserts, with this inimitably loyal look through his Round glasses.

Just admit nothing, the alleged accomplice in the Lübcke murder also did well with this strategy – it could not be proven that he was the second man on the terrace; he was acquitted. The confessed and absolutely not repentant main perpetrator Stephan E. got “life sentence”; he was not prosecuted for the racially motivated attack on an Iraqi man.

Is this now the “defensive constitutional state”? Or, oh no, but not – because this judgment is an exception in an atmosphere of tolerance and clandestine support for racism, as right-wing extremism researcher Matthias Quent said in “heute journal”? I don’t know about you, but this week of “oh, no, not” didn’t make me any smarter.