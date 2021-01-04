Too little and too late – the amount of the coronavirus vaccine ordered for Germany is apparently not enough. But how can the chaos in the vaccination strategy be resolved?

Berlin – Probably only two million people in Germany will be one by the end of January vaccination can receive – probably will no longer Cans be available. In view of rapid progress in other countries, this record is causing displeasure. When looking for the causes, the view is now also straightened shortly before the next Corona summit Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The dispute is highly explosive, however: It is increasingly about the European idea and cohesion.

In the spring I got first Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) with his counterparts from France, Italy and the Netherlands together for the Vaccination strategy taken care of. Angela Merkel however, have the powers due to the German EU Council Presidency to the EU commission want to resign, reports the picture. Under pressure from the Chancellor should Spahn and his three colleagues from France, Italy and the Netherlands one letter have written to the Negotiating mandate to the EU submit. This letter has not yet been published.

Coronavirus vaccination: Ordered Sanofi active ingredient not ready until 2021

How loud picture beautiful Health Minister Spahn had feared, she stopped Vaccination strategywhen suddenly more countries were involved. And when it came to negotiations with the promising Corona*-Vaccine of Mainz company Biontech came, there was no longer enough budget. A large part is about the company Sanofi from France was promised – but this one vaccine should only be available in the course of 2021.

Explosive vaccine dispute: EU to blame for the debacle – or triumph of nationalism in the debate?

But while at this point the European cooperation – or at least its result – is criticized, other observers are just about the strict focus on the Progress in vaccination in Germany horrified. Ulrich Deppendorf, long-time TV boss in the ARD capital studio, warned in a tweet that the debate had “the potential to sacrifice the European idea to nationalism”. Specifically, he took Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), who recently criticized the EU’s vaccine procurement. “Do some politicians – such as Söder, for example – not notice what they are doing there?” Deppendorf asked rhetorically.

Corona virus and vaccine distribution: The debate in Germany has the potential to sacrifice the European idea to nationalism. Do some politicians – like Söder, for example – not notice what they are doing? This also applies to one or the other journalist – Ulrich Deppendorf (@DeppendorfU) January 4, 2021

opposite picture also sees SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil but not to blame Angela Merkel, but at Health Minister Jens Spahn. Rather, he calls for that Chancellor should tune in to resolve the mess.

in the ARD morning magazine complained ringer, Germany do worse compared to other countries. “It cannot be a country in which this Vaccine* even researched, “I end up doing worse than others,” he said. His suggestion: everyone Pharmaceutical company get to a table to Cooperation agreements to discuss and the Production capabilities to increase. Spahn had also referred to the problems in production.

Fierce vaccination debate: Merkel, Spahn, Söder in the criticism – Kühnert criticizes “stingy” in the pandemic

Also SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert has spoken out and cleared up the chaos around the Corona*Vaccine doses required. “There is a question in the room, both to the European Commission as well as the Federal Minister of Healthwhether it would not have been possible with a greater use of financial resources at the time of the procurement Vaccines to get larger supplies, ”said Kühnert in the“ early start ”of ntv.

One can omit party tactics and come to the justified question: Why have price issues obviously diminished courage with the deal breaker par excellence – the vaccine? No other issue promised better value for money. https://t.co/2t5q856y7E – Kevin Kühnert 😷 (@KuehniKev) January 4, 2021

“I am very much in favor of it being the right thing to do Vaccineswho do not get through to scatter and rely on different providers, that’s okay, “says the SPD vice-president. “But in one Crisis*, in which we spend billions, justifiably to maintain the economy, working life and infrastructure, now of all things skimpy at the point where the deal breaker par excellence is at stake, which then through the crisis also have to get through, that would not be conclusive for me. “

Federal Minister of Health Spahn defended himself * against the allegations: “We have ordered enough vaccine for Germany and the EU,” said Spahn the Rheinische Post. “The problem is not the amount ordered. The problem is the minor one Production capacity at the beginning – with extremely high demand worldwide. ”

He made a clear judgment Munich Mercury* in his comment on the topic: The EU is to blame for the debacle – not because of the collective approach, but because of incompetence and nationalism.

