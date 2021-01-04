The corona vaccinations in Germany are slow. Now Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has the next bad news.

Corona pandemic in Germany : The nationwide Vaccination start against the insidious Coronavirus runs bumpy and sluggish.

: The nationwide against the insidious runs bumpy and sluggish. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) device because of the messed up Vaccination starts increasing criticism.

device because of the messed up increasing criticism. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) proclaimed facing the Covid-19Vaccinations the next bad news.

Munich – “Unfortunately we have to extend the lockdown until the end of January.” And: “Everything we are currently doing is only on sight.”

With these sentences has Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) not only Bavaria to a further extension of the hard corona lockdowns in Germany prepared by the end of January. And not only that.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Apparently significant delivery difficulties with the corona vaccine

“Half of the vaccine doses have to be withheld because you don’t know if they are Vaccine doses for the booster dose (those already vaccinated, d. Red.) are sufficient, ”said the CSU-Politicians on late Sunday evening (January 3rd) Picture live. Previously, there had been some violent criticism of the allegedly screwed up Vaccination start versus corona given in the Federal Republic.

“The fact is: too little has been ordered, even from the wrong manufacturers,” said Söder in an interview with picture further: “It is in the health and economic interest to vaccinate as quickly as possible.”

But the Bavarian state chief obviously doesn’t know how fast it goes. On the contrary: The Franconian had the next bad news ready.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: next bad news from Bavaria’s Markus Söder

Söder explained about the delivery difficulties Covid-19 vaccine: “Half of the doses may not be vaccinated at all, but must be held back for the booster vaccination, because you do not know exactly whether enough vaccine will be delivered in two weeks.”

When can Germany nationwide and on a large scale against the Coronavirus vaccinate? Söder now warned of the economic consequences of the Corona lockdowns – and at the same time gave no courage with regard to the quantities of vaccine available at short notice. (pm)