The vaccinations against the corona virus start with many breakdowns in Germany. There are apparently significant delivery bottlenecks with the corona vaccine.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The Corona vaccination start runs with major mishaps.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is due to the planning of the procurement of vaccine versus Covid-19 sharply criticized. There is also sharp criticism of the organization of individual federal states.

This News ticker to the Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from January 5th, 12 noon: The criticism of the Vaccination plans of the federal government and the state governments in the respective federal states is unbroken.

A family doctor out Saxony has the organization of Vaccinations against the coronavirus now sharply criticized and at the same time raised serious accusations against politics.

“The current system is not efficient. For weeks we family doctors have been trying our way up to the Ministry of Social Affairs on Corona vaccination system to get involved. Because we are well equipped, have the experience and millions of patients trust us, ”said general practitioner Dr. med. Klaus Lorenzen the picture and explained: “But we are not heard.”

In his opinion, it is easier to have those over 80 years of age vaccinated by general practitioners instead of citing them to the vaccination centers. “We all have refrigerators in which the defrosted one Covid vaccine Can be stored for five days. If only a thousand Saxon family doctors vaccinate 5 patients each Monday to Friday, that would be 25,000 per week. That can of course be increased! “, Said the vice head of the family doctors’ association Saxony continue.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Medical President calls for “binding resolutions” from Corona summit

Update from January 5th, 8.55 a.m .: The President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, has a nationwide uniform approach in the Corona vaccination campaign required. “Also and especially in a federal system” must be the case with such an important task as combating the Corona pandemic be possible to proceed in a coordinated nationwide manner, Reinhardt told the newspapers of Funke media group.

“A potpourri of country-specific regulations as to which population groups are vaccinated first and how Vaccination appointments can be agreed only leads to uncertainty and calls crisis management into question ”, criticized the Medical President. People expect the countries to turn to nationwide uniform procedure communicate when and where they would be vaccinated, said Reinhardt continue. In addition be at Corona summit “binding resolutions” required on Tuesday.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Spahn wants to offer everyone a vaccination by summer

Update from January 4th, 10:33 p.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has again rejected criticism of vaccine procurement. “First of all, from my point of view, it is still right to have gone and to go this European path,” said the CDU politician on Monday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. Right from the start, the company relied on several manufacturers, as it was not clear who would get there first. “The fact that we now have so little at the beginning that we have to prioritize has nothing to do with the order quantity, i.e. how much we have ordered, but has something to do with the fact that production capacity is now scarce at the beginning.”

Spahn further affirmed: “The goal is actually that we get to Summer every vaccination offer in Germany can do. ”But that also depends on further approvals of vaccines. At the same time, they are working on ensuring that production at Biontech can be ramped up, for example, through a new plant in Marburg.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Spahn wants to take the pandemic “part of its horror”

“If we can do it – and that is the goal with the countries in the January – to vaccinate all nursing home residents, if we succeed in vaccinating all over 75, all over 80 year olds, then we will take away a large part of the horror of this pandemic. “

Update from January 4th, 9:30 p.m .: Solutions are evidently being sought under high pressure, such as those that already exist Corona vaccine ampoules more vaccinations against the insidious lung disease can be made possible.

As NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) said this Monday, no longer just five doses per ampoule are expected, but 5.5.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: the wait for the Moderna vaccine continues

Update from January 4th, 9 p.m .: The European Medicines Agency EMA made the decision on the recommendation of the Corona vaccine from Moderna postponed to Wednesday for the EU.

Update from January 4, 5:30 p.m.: According to media reports, the Corona vaccine from Moderna be approved this Monday – and thus earlier than planned. Germany has tens of millions of doses of the Coronavirus vaccine ordered.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Corona vaccination start is developing into a political debacle

First report from January 4th: Munich / Düsseldorf – Why was so little ordered? Why does it take so long?

The Vaccination start against the insidious Coronavirus* develops in Germany more and more to a political debacle. A report now also causes irritation North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

As NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) this monday in Dusseldorf announced that his state has so far 280,000 vaccine doses receive. Half of that will be kept for the second vaccination, which begins January 18, he said.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: North Rhine-Westphalia is waiting for hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses

And: Until February 15th I will NRW Laumann added around 920,000 additional doses, so that another 460,000 people could be vaccinated. North Rhine-Westphalia As the largest German state, it has an estimated 17.9 million inhabitants.

As the second dose various reports say two weeks after the first vaccination administered are in until the end of February NRW therefore 600,000 people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As virologists affirm in unison and almost like a mantra, around two thirds of the population must live in Germany versus corona* be vaccinated to a Herd immunity to ensure against the virus. For North Rhine-Westphalia this would mean vaccinating 11.8 million people.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Herd immunity would be achieved in NRW in two and a half years

Ergo: Would they Vaccinations going at the same pace would be one Herd immunity in North Rhine-Westphalia only guaranteed after less than two and a half years. By Sunday evening, January 3rd, in Germany according to Robert Koch Institute (RKI) more than 238,000 people got their first dose of that Coronavirus receive.

