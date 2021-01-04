D.he debate was supposed to be killed again before it really began. And the manslaughter was a particularly nasty argument this time. A “vaccination nationalist” is anyone who criticizes the slow start of vaccinations against Covid-19. A nationalist in Germany no longer wants to be a decent person because of bad historical experience. A “vaccination nationalist” certainly not: Vaccination saves life and life is always worth the same, whether in the Federal Republic, in Belgium or in Bulgaria.

But as in the migration crisis or with climate protection, the following also applies here: Those who moralize particularly vigorously are not automatically right. Most of the time, he doesn’t even have morals on his side. Those who moralize want such a heavy impact on social networks that enough dust is raised to cloud the view of the facts.