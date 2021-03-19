D.he family doctors in Germany should routinely start vaccinations against the coronavirus immediately after Easter. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states decided on Friday at a conference call. There is, however, a possibility for countries to declare by March 22nd that they will not participate.

Because of the initially small amounts of vaccine available, vaccination in general practitioners’ practices will only start slowly. The decision paper mentions about one vaccination appointment per week. Converted to around 50,000 general practitioners in Germany, this means around 20 vaccination doses per practice – a total of around one million vaccination doses. In the last week of April, however, almost 3.2 million vaccine doses are expected to go to general practitioners’ practices.

It was also agreed that five federal states should receive additional vaccination doses to protect against the entry of mutated coronaviruses by commuters from neighboring states. This affects the Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate with their borders with France as well as Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia due to the high number of infections in the Czech Republic. According to the decision, Bavaria should receive 100,000 additional doses of vaccine, Saxony 100,000, Saarland 80,000, Thuringia 30,000 and Rhineland-Palatinate 20,000 doses.

That adds up to 330,000 cans. This vaccine is said to come from the additional delivery of 580,000 doses from Biontech / Pfizer that this manufacturer has promised. The remaining 250,000 additional doses are planned for the family doctor’s practices for the week after Easter.

Merkel considers the withdrawal of openings to be inevitable in view of the infection situation. “We see that the situation is developing very difficult,” she says. For this purpose, the withdrawal of openings at an incidence of over 100 has been agreed. “Unfortunately, we will also have to use this emergency brake.” She would have wished that this would not be necessary. “But that will not be possible,” she emphasizes with a view to the federal-state meeting on Monday.