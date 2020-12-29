Experts estimate that half of those employed in nursing homes want to be vaccinated. Nobody is fired if they have not been vaccinated.

BERLIN taz | Herbert Mauel, Managing Director of the Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services (bpa), estimates that a little over half of the employees in nursing homes will be vaccinated against Corona. Conversely, this means that there will continue to be caregivers in many homes who will not be vaccinated. “But no one is fired who has not been vaccinated,” emphasizes Mauel, in whose association operators of care homes and outpatient care services are organized.

In the social networks like “We-are-the-carers“The discussions about the vaccination issue are currently raging. Nurses who do not want to be vaccinated refuse to do so for fear of side effects and sequelae. Many also just want to wait a while to see what side effects others show up in the vaccination campaigns.

Mathilde Langendorf, spokeswoman for the German Caritas Association, also says that nobody will be fired if they have not been vaccinated. “There is no compulsory vaccination and under labor law there is no possibility of making a vaccination part of the employment contract,” explains Langendorf.

“We will not fire employees who have decided against vaccination,” says Tanja Kurz, spokeswoman for the Korian Group, a large nursing home operator. “We are not even allowed to do that.”

Mask requirement decides

So far, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people in the homes still have to comply with the rules of infection protection. “One way or another you have to wear an uncomfortable mask for eight to nine hours,” says Mauel.

It should not be scientifically clarified until the end of February whether or not people who have been vaccinated can still pass the virus on despite the vaccination. If it were clear that the vaccinated could no longer be infectious and would then no longer have to wear the cumbersome masks at work, “that would give employees a boost in motivation to get vaccinated,” says Mauel.

Whether one asks about the vaccination status in the job interview “depends on the extent to which this is legally permissible,” says Kurz. This is currently being clarified. Both Mauel and Langendorf assume that new hires can at least ask whether an applicant has been vaccinated or not. “You can ask, for organizational reasons,” says Langendorf, “but it shouldn’t become a criterion for an attitude.”

People in need of care prefer vaccinated people

According to Section 23a In the Infection Protection Act, which, however, relates to the spread of hospital germs, an employer may “process personal data of an employee about his vaccination and serostatus in order to decide on the establishment of an employment relationship or the type of employment”.

It could become a problem for employers if people in need of care demand that they only be cared for by vaccinated persons. “We can understand this wish and we will try to meet it,” says Kurz. “For this reason, we advise our employees to get vaccinated.”

For Thomas Eisenreich, spokesman for the franchisor Homeinstead for outpatient services, such questions are “currently not in the foreground”. The willingness to vaccinate among the employees of the outpatient services is “very high”. Rather, the nursing services are concerned with the question of how their highly frail people, who cannot even go to the vaccination center, can get a vaccination at home at all. The authorities “still lack concrete plans,” says Eisenreich.