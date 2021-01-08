19:00. Tomorrow, the USA on the front page of Humanity. Back to the day of clashes at the Washington Capitol and the authoritarian threat hanging over Joe Biden’s mandate.

Tomorrow, the USA on the front page of Humanity. Back to the day of clashes at the Washington Capitol and the authoritarian threat hanging over Joe Biden’s mandate. 18:59. Thanks for following this live! Finally, a recap of our daily articles devoted to the coronavirus epidemic: The questions raised by the laborious start of the French vaccination campaign. Teachers’ vaccination postponed. In Germany, the vaccination failures. When Israel vaccinates, Palestinians are excluded.

Thanks for following this live! Finally, a recap of our daily articles devoted to the coronavirus epidemic: The questions raised by the laborious start of the French vaccination campaign. Teachers’ vaccination postponed. In Germany, the vaccination failures. When Israel vaccinates, Palestinians are excluded. 18:51. Jean Castex continues with the same desire to counter criticism: “J‘calls for serenity. I ask that the sterile polemics which are of no avail.“Finally, the Prime Minister solemnly insists on the”new phase“which opened in the fight against the virus:”We will overcome this historic challenge.“

Jean Castex continues with the same desire to counter criticism: “J‘calls for serenity. I ask that the sterile polemics which are of no avail.“Finally, the Prime Minister solemnly insists on the”new phase“which opened in the fight against the virus:”We will overcome this historic challenge.“ 18:49. 66 million doses are expected to be delivered before the summer. Each day, the number of vaccinated will be published. “Six days will not make the difference in the face of the pandemic“, insists Olivier Véran with reference to criticism of the French ignition delay.

66 million doses are expected to be delivered before the summer. Each day, the number of vaccinated will be published. “Six days will not make the difference in the face of the pandemic“, insists Olivier Véran with reference to criticism of the French ignition delay. 18:45. The route of the vaccinated person should be simplified, using a questionnaire “simple“provided by caregivers.

The route of the vaccinated person should be simplified, using a questionnaire “simple“provided by caregivers. 18:41. The vaccination centers will develop in the coming weeks: each department should have six. The Minister of Health announces the establishment of a telephone number to direct to the nearest vaccination center. From January 14, you can make an appointment by phone or on the internet.

The vaccination centers will develop in the coming weeks: each department should have six. The Minister of Health announces the establishment of a telephone number to direct to the nearest vaccination center. From January 14, you can make an appointment by phone or on the internet. 18:39. “People over 75 will be able to be vaccinated from January 18, for a figure of 1 million vaccinated expected at the end of January”, details Olivier Véran.

“People over 75 will be able to be vaccinated from January 18, for a figure of 1 million vaccinated expected at the end of January”, details Olivier Véran. 18:38. “The vaccine is safe.“The Minister of Health takes over to return to the new modalities of the vaccination strategy, the objective of which is to”amplify and accelerate“the campaign. Vaccination is now open to disabled people accommodated in specialized establishments. Health authorities have just granted the possibility of postponing the time of taking the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The aim is to free up more doses faster Olivier Véran announced that a million Pfizer vaccines would be delivered each week in March.

“The vaccine is safe.“The Minister of Health takes over to return to the new modalities of the vaccination strategy, the objective of which is to”amplify and accelerate“the campaign. Vaccination is now open to disabled people accommodated in specialized establishments. Health authorities have just granted the possibility of postponing the time of taking the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The aim is to free up more doses faster Olivier Véran announced that a million Pfizer vaccines would be delivered each week in March. 18:31. Among the first people to be vaccinated, residents of nursing homes. Jean Castex gives the floor to Romy Lassere, director of a Parisian establishment. She details the conditions of the vaccination campaign in her nursing home and the way professionals offer vaccination to patients.

Among the first people to be vaccinated, residents of nursing homes. Jean Castex gives the floor to Romy Lassere, director of a Parisian establishment. She details the conditions of the vaccination campaign in her nursing home and the way professionals offer vaccination to patients. 18:28. “Not everyone can be vaccinated right away“, recalls Jean Castex. According to its strategy, France has 15 million people to be vaccinated as a priority. By the end of January, it will be”able to vaccinate at least one million people“, announces the Prime Minister.

“Not everyone can be vaccinated right away“, recalls Jean Castex. According to its strategy, France has 15 million people to be vaccinated as a priority. By the end of January, it will be”able to vaccinate at least one million people“, announces the Prime Minister. 18:25. The Prime Minister responds to criticism of the French slowness of vaccination by welcoming the number of vaccine orders by France. We returned this week to the logistical problems that increase the risk of vaccine shortages.

The Prime Minister responds to criticism of the French slowness of vaccination by welcoming the number of vaccine orders by France. We returned this week to the logistical problems that increase the risk of vaccine shortages. 18:22. Jean Castex takes a few minutes to congratulate himself on the French screening strategy “test, alert, protect”. Free screenings and “fast “, according to the prime minister. He announces “new tools and resources“to strengthen this strategy. From January 10, it will be possible for contact cases to register with health insurance to benefit from work stoppages without waiting days in order to isolate themselves. A telephone follow-up will be offered to cases detected positive.

Jean Castex takes a few minutes to congratulate himself on the French screening strategy “test, alert, protect”. Free screenings and “fast “, according to the prime minister. He announces “new tools and resources“to strengthen this strategy. From January 10, it will be possible for contact cases to register with health insurance to benefit from work stoppages without waiting days in order to isolate themselves. A telephone follow-up will be offered to cases detected positive. 18:18. The curfew measures at 6 p.m., at work in 15 departments, could be extended to new territories. “The latest figures lead us to identify ten additional departments (…) the decisions (will be) taken Friday evening to come into force on Sunday“, after consultations led by the prefects of the territories concerned. More restrictive measures could be taken, he added without directly mentioning a third confinement.

The curfew measures at 6 p.m., at work in 15 departments, could be extended to new territories. “The latest figures lead us to identify ten additional departments (…) the decisions (will be) taken Friday evening to come into force on Sunday“, after consultations led by the prefects of the territories concerned. More restrictive measures could be taken, he added without directly mentioning a third confinement. 18:16. The Prime Minister dwells on the issue of mountain activities, particularly affected by the measures taken this winter. He insisted on the aid granted by the State and announced that additional support measures could be put in place.

The Prime Minister dwells on the issue of mountain activities, particularly affected by the measures taken this winter. He insisted on the aid granted by the State and announced that additional support measures could be put in place. 18:14. Jean Castex takes the floor again. For him, “no question of letting your guard down”. All facilities and establishments now closed “will remain closed and will not experience any relaxation in the coming weeks“.

Jean Castex takes the floor again. For him, “no question of letting your guard down”. All facilities and establishments now closed “will remain closed and will not experience any relaxation in the coming weeks“. 18:11. Minister of Health Olivier Véran takes the floor to provide some details about the South African and English variants. “40 to 70% ” more contagious than the one we know in France, the English variant is “responsible for a significant worsening of the epidemic in Scotland “. It is also believed to be more contagious but not more serious in children. 19 cases of this variant have been detected in France. “We take the threat of variants very seriously“, adds Olivier Véran.

Minister of Health Olivier Véran takes the floor to provide some details about the South African and English variants. “40 to 70% ” more contagious than the one we know in France, the English variant is “responsible for a significant worsening of the epidemic in Scotland “. It is also believed to be more contagious but not more serious in children. 19 cases of this variant have been detected in France. “We take the threat of variants very seriously“, adds Olivier Véran. 18:07. After having addressed his wishes to the French whose daily life has been upset by the epidemic and the health restrictions, Jean Castex announces the latest figures of the epidemic. With more than 15,000 new cases of Covid-19 and 2,500 new hospitalizations per day, “the situation is far from being back to normal“, notes the Prime Minister. He compares the situation with foreign countries like the United Kingdom, in full”outbreak“because of a variant strain of the virus. These versions of the virus may be more contagious than the ones we know today.

After having addressed his wishes to the French whose daily life has been upset by the epidemic and the health restrictions, Jean Castex announces the latest figures of the epidemic. With more than 15,000 new cases of Covid-19 and 2,500 new hospitalizations per day, “the situation is far from being back to normal“, notes the Prime Minister. He compares the situation with foreign countries like the United Kingdom, in full”outbreak“because of a variant strain of the virus. These versions of the virus may be more contagious than the ones we know today. 18:02. Will a third containment take place? How is the government organizing to catch up on vaccination? Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks.

Stricken for several days because of a trickle-down start to its vaccination campaign, the government has promised to pass the second, in particular by allowing without delay all health professionals over 50 years of age or at risk to receive the famous injection in hospitals, and no longer only for residents and staff of nursing homes.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran also promised to step up the pace by opening the vaccination before the end of January, in dedicated centers in town, to all people over 75 years old who do not live in retirement homes. .

Will this be enough? “We are opening 100 centers intended for the city”, then “we will open 300 next week and 500 the following week”, assured the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, after the first Council of Ministers of the year.

“We were not very good, we (are not) going to say the opposite”, but “the main thing is to get in working order to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible”, commented on BFMTV by Professor Eric Caumes, head of the infectious diseases department at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital.

7000 injections were performed

“The government seems to be changing course, but it still got stuck at the start,” added the president of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux on franceinfo. For his part, the President of the Senate, Gérard Larcher (LR), criticized France 2 for “the lack of preparation” of the executive and “a completely failing logistics”, denouncing once again that local communities are “left behind. side”.

In fact, if France has one million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, only a little more than 7,000 injections have been carried out, while the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain have more or less widely exceeded 100,000.

But quickly, it is the question of available doses that will arise. With a million residents and health personnel concerned in nursing homes, some 5 million people over 75 years of age, and with two injections per person, will the expected doses be sufficient for the time being?

To the 500,000 weekly doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, 200,000 doses should be added “the first month”, then “500,000 per month” of the vaccine from the American Moderna, which was validated on Wednesday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA ) and the European Commission, and which is now awaiting the green light from the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) in France, explained Gabriel Attal.

A controversy also arose after the revelations that a mission entrusted by the government to the private consulting firm McKinsey and Company to support it in its vaccination strategy.

Refinement soon?

In this context of permanent controversy, the government must also find the right cursor of health restrictions to stop the restart of the epidemic after the holidays. Some of its neighbors have chosen to go through the confinement box, including schools, (England, Scotland) or to extend the closure measures (Germany).

Closed since October 30, restaurants and bars have seen their hopes of reopening on January 20 dashed. The time is also long for cultural places such as cinemas, theaters and museums, which could neither reopen on December 15, and will not be able to do so on January 7, when these dates had been envisaged.

Regarding culture, Gabriel Attal mentioned “a reopening schedule that could be gradual”, without specifying which actors were concerned.

As for the advanced curfew at 6:00 p.m. in 15 departments, it is “a map that can evolve in either direction,” he said.

As of Tuesday evening, 20,489 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in the past 24 hours, now far from the government target of going down to 5,000 cases per day.

346 deaths of coronavirus patients were recorded at the hospital on Tuesday, bringing the total of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 66,282.

“We are on the crest line where we can switch for the good or the bad side”, estimates Eric Caumes, for whom “to put the package on the vaccination is good, but to test, trace, isolate, it is not necessary not forget it “.