Salud will vaccinate more than 12,000 people from the age range of 50 to 59 years between now and Sunday in Murcia, Cartagena and Cieza, as announced yesterday by the counselor Juan José Pedreño. Vaccinations will begin today at the Enrique Roca Stadium (Nueva Condomina) and in Cabezo Beaza (Cartagena). Tomorrow it will continue in the health centers of Cieza and also in Murcia. On Sunday, doses will continue to be administered in Nueva Condomina. Salud will use vials from both Pfizer and Moderna and Janssen, Pedreño explained.

The Ministry hopes to boost vaccination with the start of this new phase. But the truth is that, for the moment, the campaign continues to lose pace in the Region, with a drop in the doses administered compared to previous weeks. Thus, while in Spain a new record was broken on Wednesday, with 573,014 punctures in a single day, in the Region only 8,378 were administered, according to data collected yesterday by the Ministry. On Monday and Tuesday the 6,000 doses were not even reached. As a result, the gap between the Region and the rest of the communities increases. While in Murcia 77.6% of the doses received have been administered, the national average stands at 87.7%. The difference is already ten points. Health stores 135,231 unused vaccines, compared to the 470,231 that have been inoculated since the start of the campaign.

This translates into lower coverage rates than in most communities. 58% of Murcians aged 60 to 69 have received the first dose, compared to 65.3% on average. Navarra, Madrid, La Rioja and Aragón exceed 70%.

8.6% of the regional population is protected with the two doses, three points less than the national average



340,133 people (22.5% of the population) are already protected in the Region with at least one dose, and 130,579 (8.6%) have completed the immunization schedule, with the two injections. In Spain, 27.3% of the population have one dose, and 12% have received both.

The Health Minister defended that the campaign is gaining momentum in the Region, and explained that a total of 17,690 people of different age groups were summoned yesterday to receive the vaccine. This should mean a rebound in today’s statistics, although it will not be enough to overcome the gap with the rest of the country if this acceleration is not maintained. Health already concentrated thousands of doses on specific days in large ‘vaccination tracks’ in April, but afterwards the number of punctures has decreased.

Despite the announcement, at the end of April, that vaccinations would be prioritized in eight large pavilions, finally the Ministry has maintained mass immunizations in different municipalities. Yesterday, specifically, doses were administered in Alcantarilla, Archena, Murcia, Las Torres de Cotillas, Santomera, Yecla, Lorca, Cartagena, Abarán, Cartagena, Barranda, Cehegín, Bullas, Moratalla, Calasparra, Librilla, Alhama de Murcia and Jumilla.