A dose of Moderna or Biontech is recommended for those under 60 years of age after an Astrazeneca primary vaccination. A Spanish study now shows the effect of cross-vaccination from Astrazeneca and Biontech.

Madrid – The Corona numbers in Germany continue to show a positive trend. According to the RKI, the seven-day incidence on Wednesday is 72.8. As a result, the vaccination rate is increasing: around 30.7 million people in Germany have received at least the first vaccination. About seven million Astrazeneca vaccination doses have been inoculated in Germany so far.

However, since there is an increased risk of thrombosis after an Astrazeneca vaccination, a second vaccination with an mRNA vaccine such as Biontech or Moderna is recommended for certain groups of people in many countries. In Germany this applies to people under 60 years of age. So far, however, there has been no data on the effectiveness of this combination.

Spanish Combivacs study: Corona cross-vaccination with Astrazeneca and Biontech highly effective

Last week, Oxford University published the first study results on cross-vaccinations against corona infection. According to this, people who received two different Covid-19 vaccines reported mild to moderate side effects such as headaches or chills more often than when they were given two doses of the same vaccine.

In the Spanish Combivacs study by the “Instituto de Salud Carlos III” health institute, on the other hand, only 1.7 percent of the participants reported side effects such as headaches, muscle pain and general malaise. “These are not symptoms that can be considered severe,” explained Magdalena Campins, one of the study directors. Astrazeneca and Biontech released the first preliminary results of the Spanish cross-vaccination study on Tuesday. Accordingly, a Covid-19 vaccination with Astrazeneca followed by the Biontech vaccine is safe and highly effective.

Combination of Astrazeneca and Biontech is more effective than two vaccinations of the same vaccine

The study included 679 volunteers aged 18 to 59 years. They received the Astrazeneca vaccine as their first vaccination. About 450 of them then received Biontech as a second dose. The antibody level was said to be 30 to 40 times higher than in the control group, which had only received a single dose of Astrazeneca. The preliminary results of the Combivacs study show that the combination of the two vaccines increases the effectiveness.

When cross-vaccinated, the antibody level increased more than seven-fold after the Biontech dose. This is significantly more than after a second dose of Astrazeneca, after which the level of neutralizing antibodies doubles. The RKI warns of the spread of the Indian corona mutant B.1.617 in Germany. (jsch)

