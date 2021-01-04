The criticism of the federal government’s vaccination strategy is not exactly carried out with the foil – the mallet is more the choice of means in the rhetorical argument: the FDP speaks of “vaccination failure”, the SPD laments “chaotic conditions”. Chancellor Angela Merkel herself – more and more are demanding that – should finally take on the matter.

In fact, according to the Robert Koch Institute, only just under 265,000 people have been vaccinated in this country, with an additional 22,000 being vaccinated every day. The vaccination rate is currently 0.29 percent per 100 inhabitants. That sounds puny. And yet, Germany’s vaccination speed isn’t that bad, as an international comparison shows. There are many comparable countries that are far worse off – but also top countries from which Germany could learn something.

Israel is vaccinating almost too quickly

Israel is internationally recognized as a model vaccination student:

More than 1.22 of a good 8.8 million Israelis had already received the first of two cans on Monday. That corresponds to almost 14 percent.

After all, the country is vaccinating at breakneck speed – 150,000 doses are administered per day, only on weekends it is “only” 70,000.

And it’s not just about the very old. About 45 percent of people over 60 have been piked once.

By next weekend, more than two million Israelis are said to have received the first dose of Biontech, most of them elderly and those with previous illnesses.

The two-dose vaccination for this group will have been completed by the end of January.

Nevertheless, even the vaccination model student could soon face his own problem: The country is vaccinating so quickly that even the four to five million doses of vaccine could run out again by the end of the month; the Ministry of Health is already warning of delivery bottlenecks. The government has ordered six million doses of the Moderna vaccine. But the material is not expected before April.

Great Britain with Astrazeneca in vaccination up front

The UK was the first country in the world to approve the use of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine. The vaccinations have been running since December 8th. As of January 1, more than a million doses had been administered in this way, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The vaccination rate is 1.39 doses per 100 people. And so the kingdom is just beginning. Now that the vaccinations with Astrazeneca have started, the vaccination speed should even pick up speed. Because only Astrazeneca alone should be given 530,000 doses this week.

The expected acceleration is also related to the fact that the Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius like the one from Biontech, but is refrigerated as normal. This makes it easier to distribute over a large area.

USA lag behind “Operation Warp Speed”

Two weeks ago, the United States launched the largest vaccination campaign in US history – with full-bodied words. With the so-called “Operation Warp Speed”, 20 million people should have been vaccinated by New Year’s Eve.

In light of this, the reality looks rather disappointing. For the country with a population of almost 330 million, only 14 million vaccine doses were produced and distributed to clinics and health centers across the country. As a result, only an estimated three million people have been vaccinated so far. The rate is 1.28 per 100 inhabitants.

The “New York Times” assumes in a hearty comment that countless vaccine doses will probably pass the expiry date before they can be injected – while at the same time the number of corona deaths in the country is increasing and crematoria are overloaded by the many bodies.

The newspaper criticizes that the explanatory model behind it seems familiar: Inadequate coordination at the federal level, insufficient financial and logistical support in the states and on site, led to a chain of avoidable errors and unnecessary delays.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, giving his New Years address Photo: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / dpa

Only 352 people vaccinated in France

It looks even darker in France: There the vaccinated could have been counted by name at the end of the year: Just 352 people in the neighboring country of 67 million had received a vaccine by New Year’s Eve. “Hurry”, emphasized the government elegantly, did not want to equate “speed”.

Only now does President Emmanuel Macron want to speed up and take action against “unjustified slowness”. What should be meant by this, or who should be responsible for it, he left open. But at least the vaccination start for health care workers older than 50 has now started on Saturday, one week earlier than planned.

By the end of January, one million people are said to have received a vaccination. But: In order to actually achieve this goal, more than 32,000 people would have to receive a vaccination every day. The question is how this should be done logistically – there are not even vaccination centers.

Not a single person vaccinated in the Netherlands

You won’t find any vaccination centers in the Netherlands either. The start of vaccination there was particularly slow compared to other European countries: not a single person was vaccinated. In order to pick up at least some speed, the first immunization could be brought forward at least a few days and not start on January 8th.

A petition is circulating on Twitter calling for an earlier start of vaccination for healthcare workers. It was signed more than 12,000 times within 24 hours. But Health Minister Hugo de Jonge emphasizes that an earlier start “from the point of view of implementation” is not possible.

But Diederik Gommers, Chairman of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care NVIC, emphasizes that the hospitals are quite capable of storing the Biontech vaccine at minus 70 degrees Celsius. However, he has not yet reached any hospital. Gommers now only comments on the situation in the Netherlands with cynicism. Because the government does not manage to get the vaccine from the camp to the hospitals, he has now made an offer: if necessary, he wants to get behind the wheel of a truck himself.