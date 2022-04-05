Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vaccination certificate against covid from Colombia is approved in the EU

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Vaccination certificate

With Colombia and Malaysia, there are now 64 countries and territories connected to the European Union system.

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora. TIME

With Colombia and Malaysia, there are already 64 countries and territories connected to the European Union system.

Brussels’ decision came into force on April 2, but was reported this Monday.

The European Commission (EC) has adopted two decisions by which considers Colombia’s digital covid certificates equivalent to that of the European Union (EU) and Malaysia.

Brussels specified in a statement that the two countries are now connected to the EU system and that the community club will accept the Colombian and Malaysian certificates “under the same conditions” as the document of the Twenty-seven.

“With more than 1,700 million certificates issued to date, our work to facilitate safe travel continues,” said the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, who indicated that with Colombia and Malaysia there are already 64 countries and territories connected to the system. of the European Union.

Brussels’ decision on Colombia and Malaysia entered into force on April 2, although it was reported on Monday.

See also  China is hot on the US's heels in arms race, Europe remains vulnerable
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Vaccination #certificate #covid #Colombia #approved

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

EU The European Parliament will hold its first Question Hour with the President of the Commission and the Director of External Relations - live at 4 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.