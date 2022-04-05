Vaccination certificate against covid from Colombia is approved in the EU

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
With Colombia and Malaysia, there are now 64 countries and territories connected to the European Union system.
Hector Fabio Zamora. TIME
Brussels’ decision came into force on April 2, but was reported this Monday.
April 05, 2022, 07:31 AM
The European Commission (EC) has adopted two decisions by which considers Colombia’s digital covid certificates equivalent to that of the European Union (EU) and Malaysia.
Brussels specified in a statement that the two countries are now connected to the EU system and that the community club will accept the Colombian and Malaysian certificates “under the same conditions” as the document of the Twenty-seven.
Today the digital vaccination certificate of Colombia 🇨🇴 is recognized by the European Union 🇪🇺 which favors our economic recovery. We congratulate Ambassador @FelipeGarciaE @AndreaAlfonsoR and to the Colombian team 🇨🇴 in Brussels for such an important achievement for Colombians.
– Marta Lucía Ramírez (@mluciaramirez) April 4, 2022
“With more than 1,700 million certificates issued to date, our work to facilitate safe travel continues,” said the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, who indicated that with Colombia and Malaysia there are already 64 countries and territories connected to the system. of the European Union.
Brussels’ decision on Colombia and Malaysia entered into force on April 2, although it was reported on Monday.
April 05, 2022, 07:31 AM
there was an error in the request
