Registered doctors who simply do not show up for the vaccination appointment prevent the vaccination centers from running smoothly, say medical representatives. To simply skip the second vaccination is reckless.

I.In the vaccination centers in North Rhine-Westphalia, many second vaccination appointments are not started. “In the past two weeks, 35,800 appointments were not started in the Rhineland, the proportion of appointments that were not taken was recently six percent,” said the spokesman for the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) in the newspaper Rheinische Post.

“That is unfortunate, but fortunately it can usually be compensated for on site – for example by moving up or storing the vaccination doses for the following days.” The situation is similar in Westphalia. “The average no-show rate in the Phoenix West vaccination center in Dortmund has been around nine percent in the last few days,” the city of Dortmund informed the editorial team. “It does happen that second appointments are canceled because they have already taken place with the family doctor.”

KV Westphalia warned: “In this case, we ask citizens to cancel their appointment by phone or in the booking portal. Not attending a second vaccination appointment is not advisable, as full vaccination protection is only achieved 14 days after the second vaccination. “