Home page politics

divide

The vaccination centers in Germany are to remain open throughout 2022. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

There should be no more dismantling of vaccination centers over the summer. The health ministers want to keep these open until the end of 2022. In addition, there should soon be new rules for those who have recovered.

Magdeburg / Saarbrücken – The duration of the vaccination centers in Germany is to be extended until the end of 2022. Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister of Health Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) and Saarland’s Minister of Health Monika Bachmann (CDU) announced this on Monday.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has promised “that the financing will be secured by the end of the year,” said Grimm-Benne after a video conference of the federal and state health ministers.

Bachmann, who brought in the application from Saarland, praised the understanding. “With this decision, the state, the districts and municipalities, but especially the employees who are doing great things in the vaccination centers, can reliably plan for the year 2022,” she said. “It would have been fatal to repeat the measures from the past and to suspend the funding prematurely.”

In addition, the state ministers have decided that in future people who have recovered from the coronavirus should only use a QR code to prove their status digitally. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has promised to implement this promptly, said Grimm-Benne. The SPD politician is currently the chairwoman of the conference of health ministers.

The Federal Ministry is to create a corresponding legal basis “with which the obligation to exclusively present a digitally readable health record” becomes possible for access controls, for example for events or in restaurants. This would be possible by storing the evidence in the Corona warning app.

The heads of department plead for a quick solution to the general compulsory vaccination being discussed. “At the health ministers’ conference we were of the opinion that the general vaccination should come,” said Grimm-Benne. A corresponding bill should ideally come from the middle of the Bundestag, she said. “We have the request that it goes as quickly as possible, we are losing the necessary time here.” There are still different positions on the question of whether a vaccination register should be introduced or not, according to the SPD politician.

more on the subject Ampel wants tests for unvaccinated people on the job every day Bouffier calls for federal and state meetings on the corona situation Tests and voluntary vaccination are set to break the fourth wave

At their first regular conference this year, the health ministers also discussed a possible fourth corona vaccination. So far, the booster vaccination campaign with booster vaccinations has been running in Germany. Israel, on the other hand, is vaccinating for the fourth time. Grimm-Benne left it open to what extent one would like to follow this example. More scientific research is needed first, she said. dpa