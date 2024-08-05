Chihuahua.- From August 13 to August 23, the Chihuahua Health Secretariat will launch a vaccination campaign throughout the state as part of the National Public Health Day (JNSP) 2024.

As part of this campaign, basic vaccines will be administered to girls and boys under 9 years of age, such as the hexavalent, triple viral, hepatitis, rotavirus, DPT booster and more.

This is intended to guarantee the protection of children against diseases such as polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B, haemophilus, among others, the Secretariat noted.

In addition, the application of the biological vaccine against COVID-19 will be available for adults.

Irving Perea Villalobos, Vaccination Coordinator, stated that these services will be provided free of charge to those interested.

He urged the population to go to the different modules that will be located in strategic places in the 67 municipalities, such as health centers and public hospitals.

Perea Villalobos added that there will be vaccination brigades that will visit house by house, a public address system, as well as visits to Day Care Centers and child care centers.

[email protected]