The Netherlands will not start their vaccination campaign until next week. Doctors and hospital staff have asserted that they come first.

Deadline January 8th – the Netherlands started the new year on this date for the start of their vaccination campaign. The country accounts for 3.89 percent of EU capacity – 11.7 million cans of Biontech-Pfizer and 6.2 million Moderna. As of Monday, employees of facilities for the elderly or the disabled, mobile care and neighborhood care can arrange a vaccination appointment. The vaccinations will then be phased in until mid-January at all GGD health service locations.

Sharp criticism late in the day The opposition parties practiced shortly before the Christmas break. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge rejected this: The start on January 8th is in the interests of safety, care and a smooth process, otherwise the trust and willingness to vaccinate in the population would be at risk: “It’s not a week earlier or later , it’s about vaccination coverage. ”De Jonge described the rush of other countries as“ symbolic ”.

Regardless of the symbolic political content of the corona vaccination, the Dutch schedule is also due to strategic deficiencies. A Reconstruction of the daily newspaper Volkskrantconcluded at the end of December that they had failed to create additional rooms for vaccination and that the technological system was not adequately equipped.

In addition, the plan to start vaccinations on a smaller scale is not suitable for the Pfizer Biontech fabric, which must be supplied in denominations of 1,000 doses and stored at minus 70 degrees.

Family doctors want to be vaccinated quickly

The government is now coming under further pressure from the demand for early vaccination for hospital staff. This occurred shortly before the turn of the year, parallel to warnings from the Association of Intensive Care Units, according to which at the end of January you could be forced to select patients based on their chances of survival.

There are currently 2,710 Covid patients in Dutch hospitals, 704 of them in intensive care units. 270 new patients were admitted on Sunday. Since the lockdown in mid-December, the weekly infection numbers have decreased slightly. On Sunday, there were almost 7,500 positive test results.

Health Minister de Jonge gave in to pressure from the hospitals over the weekend and promised to put in place an early vaccination plan for 30,000 employees by Monday. The Association of General Practitioners calls now also a faster vaccination of their members.