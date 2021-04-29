D.he recently spurned Astra-Zeneca vaccine is enjoying renewed popularity. The Frankfurt vaccination center, in particular, is currently able to provide an appointment for many people who want to be vaccinated. The amount of Vaxzevria available is so large that one can offer further special dates in Frankfurt in the next week.

If you belong to prioritization group 3 and would like to have Vaxzevria vaccinated, you can go to terminland.de/impfzentrum-frankfurt received his first injection within a few days. The vaccination center is expressly expanding its offer to include commuters who live in the Hessian area but work in Frankfurt. If you belong to prioritization group 3 and can provide written proof of your place of work in Frankfurt, you can have a special appointment with Vaxzevria in the festival hall. In the registration mask, you can also tick that the Frankfurt vaccination center is responsible for you.

Not everyone is allowed to be vaccinated in the Frankfurt vaccination center

A false report that has been shared on social media since Thursday caused some unrest. According to this, anyone who wants to can be vaccinated with Vaxzevria in the Frankfurt vaccination center, regardless of where they live and how old they are; it was even advertised throughout Germany. The German Red Cross, which operates the vaccination center in the Messe-Festhalle, makes it clear that “People who have registered with false information and cannot provide evidence of membership of the 3 priority groups at the vaccination date must be turned away and not vaccinated become”.

There was also confusion due to the announcement by Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) that Vaxzevria was now open to all Hessians without any age prioritization. Because neither on the telephone hotline 116117 nor on the vaccfterminservice.hessen.de you can make an appointment regardless of the known order. The vaccination centers continue to only vaccinate the approved priority groups 1 to 3.

Doctors in private practice should adhere to prioritization

The Standing Vaccination Commission currently only recommends Vaxzevria for people over 60. However, several federal states, including Hesse, have deviated from this. You are now offering the Astra-Zeneca vaccine to all adults. A prerequisite for this, however, is a medical consultation. While it was previously possible to do without the registration form with a cross, this will no longer be possible in the future for vaccinations of people under 60 years of age with Vaxzevria. This is another reason why it makes sense to leave this educational work to familiar family doctors.

From next week onwards, more vaccine will be made available to general practitioners by Astra-Zeneca, so that every adult there who wants to receive Vaxzevria can be put on a waiting list. Doctors in private practice are also required, however, to adhere to the intended sequence according to priority groups.

The release of the vaccine for younger people in Hessen has also raised questions about liability in the event of vaccine damage. If a federal state deviates from the Stiko recommendation, liability is transferred from the federal government to the state. The state of Hesse – with retroactive effect from March 31, 2021 – extended the state’s vaccination recommendation to all approved vaccines against Sars-CoV-2 by publishing it in the state gazette. This ensures that all people who have been vaccinated with one of the vaccines currently in use, including the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, and who experience significant side effects, can receive vaccination compensation in accordance with Section 60 of the Infection Protection Act. This claim is independent of any deviating recommendations from Stiko regarding the use of the vaccines for certain groups of people.