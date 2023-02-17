Immunizers will be sent to communities in Surucucu, Kataroa, Maloca Paapiú, Auaris, Missão Catrimani and Waputha

The vaccination campaign begins on February 25 in indigenous communities in the Yanomami territory and at Casai (Indigenous Health Support House) in Boa Vista. According to the daily bulletin updated on Thursday (16.Feb.2023) by the federal government’s COE (Emergency Operations Center), routine vaccines will be applied to children and adults, including bivalent vaccines for covid-19. Here’s the full of the bulletin (284 KB).

The Yanomami population is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis. Affected by the presence of illegal mining on their lands, the indigenous peoples of this region live with environmental destruction, water contamination, the spread of disease and violence.

The situation is historical, but it has worsened in the last 4 years. According to the COE, doctors are currently dealing with 54 cases of malnutrition, 41 cases of pneumonia, 24 cases of acute diarrhea and 26 cases of malaria. As of Thursday (16.Feb), 157 indigenous people had been discharged after being treated for different illnesses and health problems.

With information from Brazil Agency.