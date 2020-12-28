As in France, the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign officially began Sunday, December 27 in Germany, even if the first vaccinations took place on Saturday evening in a retirement home. Only one vaccine is administered for the moment, that developed by the small German company BioNTech and distributed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. This launch was quite slow and still very limited.

A break in the cold chain made it impossible to start vaccination in seven cantons of Bavaria. Information made the newspapers open. Only odd for this first delivery of 150,000 doses which will be followed by 520,000 others on Monday. “It’s just too little” judged the Bavarian leader because in fact, by the end of March, the number of expected doses does not cover the needs of the eight and a half million priority Germans. “It’s a first step, but it’s important, tempers Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of Hamburg. It is normal that at the beginning it is done slowly. “

In Berlin, for example, only one center of the six planned for the vaccination campaign has been open since yesterday, that of the Arena, a concert hall in the Treptow district. “We came to take a look because we know we are going to have to come”, explains Renate, 82, who came with her husband to observe the site. She says she is not afraid of the coronavirus “because we’re already way too old but it will be necessary to be vaccinated, especially hoping that it helps others “. It’s almost zero degrees. A long queue forms during the day, masked women and men, all caregivers, mostly intensive care personnel. The 80 cabins at this center will be running at full capacity by appointment. They only work on invitation received at the homes of people most at risk, such as those over 80.

Peter just leaves the center. He is a former doctor who just turned 84. “By being one of the first to be vaccinated, I want to show a good example to all my former patients, to tell them that we should not be afraid of this vaccination.”

I think that soon I will be able to have contact with my family and I hope to feel safe once the recall is done in three weeks. Peter, 80, one of the first vaccinated in Germany to franceinfo

For those who, unlike this man, cannot move, the German regions have organized mobile teams to go to retirement homes, in particular. In the capital, for example, circulate 60 carts each capable of vaccinating 50 people per day