Biontech and Pfizer – what else are manufacturers doing to produce more vaccines?

The Mainz-based company and its US partner company Pfizer are also expanding their own production. Pfizer, for example, optimized production at its Belgian plant, which led to delivery delays in January. And last year Biontech bought a plant in Marburg from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis and has since rebuilt it. This will start operations soon and will then deliver 750 million vaccine doses per year. All in all, the Mainz-based company wants to produce almost 2 billion cans this year instead of the previous 1.3 billion. This was announced by Biontech boss Ugur Sahin at an investor conference in early January.

What about Astra Zeneca’s recently approved vaccine?

The manufacturer caused some excitement when it announced that it would deliver significantly less than planned in the first quarter due to production problems in Belgium. Now company boss Pascal Soriot is promising that everything will be done to accelerate production. However, the remedy has one limitation: the Vaccination Commission only recommends it for people under 65.

When can we expect more preparations?

Additional vaccines are on the home stretch. The US company Johnson & Johnson plans to apply for approval in February. With its preparation, a single dose is likely to be enough to protect the vaccinated. The other preparations require two syringes each. The US company wants to deliver a billion cans a year, but also has manufacturing problems. A preparation from the US manufacturer Novavax is also well advanced. The EU Commission is negotiating with him about deliveries. Tübingen-based Curevac, which is cooperating with Bayer, is hoping for approval in the second quarter.

Vaccination centers – why is vaccination there in the beginning?

One important reason is: The approximately 450 vaccination centers nationwide make it easier to store the Biontech preparation at minus 70 degrees Celsius. General practices and pharmacies can usually not guarantee this. In addition, the exhibition, sports or congress halls, which have been converted into vaccination centers, make it possible for hundreds to thousands of people to inject every day and use up all of the funds. Several tens of thousands of doctors and nurses advise and vaccinate the citizens there. As soon as enough vaccine is available, the family doctors will also vaccinate.