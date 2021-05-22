ofVeronika Silberg shut down

Anyone who is vaccinated in the vaccination center usually knows which vaccine they are receiving. In Chemnitz there was now an embarrassing mix-up.

Chemnitz – The Chemnitz Vaccination Center has an unusual and somewhat uncomfortable search ahead of it: Who accidentally received the vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca? 17 as yet unknown Chemnitz residents are affected. At your vaccination appointment you did not have Moderna, as stated, but Astrazeneca injected into your arm.

As the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians reported on Saturday, 69 people had been vaccinated at the vaccination route in question. All of you have now been informed, said CEO Klaus Heckemann to the dpa. No information could yet be given on the exact age of the persons concerned. It was about first vaccinations.

Does the vaccination breakdown in Chemnitz cause risks? Cross vaccination and vaccination age at Astrazeneca

The second vaccinations should be given after four weeks, as planned, despite the mix-up. So far, the first studies have shown good results with so-called “cross-vaccinations”, ie when two different vaccines are administered for the two vaccinations.

Astrazeneca is still by far the most unpopular vaccine in Germany. The fear of side effects is particularly high among younger people. That makes the mix-up in Chemnitz particularly unfortunate. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) officially recommends the vaccine for people aged 60 and over. However, vaccination of younger people is also possible after medical advice and consent. In Saxony’s vaccination centers, it is regularly administered to over 60-year-olds, and recently also to over 40-year-olds.

Vaccination breakdown in Chemnitz: Personal consequences drawn after mistaking the vaccine

The incident is clearly uncomfortable for those involved. “Unfortunately, despite the highest security measures and control mechanisms, this could not be prevented,” the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians apologized in a statement on Saturday. Personal consequences have been drawn. In addition, processes would be checked and employees of the vaccination centers would be instructed accordingly.

According to the Saxon daily newspaper Free press Rumors had been circulating since the beginning of the week about a temporary closure of the vaccination center on Tuesday. However, the German Red Cross did not confirm this when asked.