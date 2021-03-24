NAfter Easter we should finally start vaccinating in the doctor’s office, but there are again unimagined uncertainties. On the one hand, the start was postponed by one day to April 7th. On the other hand, the family doctors will only administer the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer, not those from Moderna or Astra-Zeneca, until at least April 25th. This emerges from a letter from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), a so-called practice information that is available to the FAZ. The restriction is surprising because Astra-Zeneca’s active ingredient is abundant and easier to transport, store and administer than the other approved vaccines.

The Federal Ministry of Health under Jens Spahn (CDU) did not want to comment on the reasons, but confirmed that Biontech will deliver vaccines to the practices in the 14th and 15th week of the calendar. There was no comment from Astra-Zeneca, not even on the question of why the company – unlike Biontech and Moderna – is not represented in the so-called “High Level Working Group on Vaccination in Medical Practices”.

There, the ministry exchanges information with all relevant stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical wholesaling association Phagro, the pharmacists’ association Abda, the KBV and the Bundeswehr. Recently there had been growing skepticism towards Astra-Zeneca because of possible serious side effects, also in Spahn’s house. In the United States, health officials earlier this week expressed doubts about the timeliness and completeness of the company’s recent study data.

Vaccination effect still unexplained

As for the use of Moderna in practices, there are concerns about transportation. The so-called mRNA vaccine not only has to be strongly cooled, but must also not be exposed to major vibrations. “If you don’t use Moderna properly, it could happen that millions of Germans get a vaccine in their arms that has lost a large part of its effectiveness – without even knowing it,” says the pharmaceutical industry.

Moderna does not want to comment on this. According to reports, however, the logistics route planned by politicians is too uncertain for the company. This provides for deliveries from the manufacturer to the pharmaceutical wholesalers, from there to the pharmacies and then to the practices. So that as few movements and reloading as possible are necessary, Moderna is instead thinking of building its own supply chain: Small refrigerated transporters should bring the goods directly to the doctor’s office. There was also contact with the company Bofrost, the largest direct distributor of frozen food in Europe.

The society confirmed “informal discussions without results”. There is currently hardly any free capacity for such deliveries, but they are theoretically possible. The company maintains 115 branches throughout Germany and can certainly supply 50,000 medical practices with the 3,000 sales vehicles. The cooling temperature on board is minus 26 to 28 degrees, which corresponds to the Moderna requirements. “There is still nothing concrete, but our logistics are in place, they could be used for vaccine transports,” said a Bofrost spokesman.

Even after thawing, you have to be very careful with mRNA vaccines, as Theodor Dingermann says, Professor Emeritus for Pharmaceutical Biology in Frankfurt. “If you shake the vial too much or do not draw the syringes carefully, they may not have any effect.” From this point of view, the vaccination centers are better prepared than the medical practices. Dingermann recommends training courses or that the pharmacies deliver the finished syringe to the doctors: “It would be a worst-case scenario if the vaccine finally came to the practice, but had to be thrown away there due to incorrect handling.”