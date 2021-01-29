The Regional Health Agencies (ARS) of three French regions announced that as of January 28, no first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given due to a shortage of doses.

Thousands of people who already had their appointment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and thus begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, will have to resign themselves to being patient. For the next few days, only the second doses will be delivered. That is the priority in three French regions: Hauts de France, Burgundy-Franche-Comté and Ile-de-France.

As of February 2, no first dose will be provided “due to the tense situation regarding the doses of the vaccine and the need to guarantee the second injection for people already vaccinated,” reads a statement from the Regional Health Agency. Isle of France and to which Reuters had access.

Priority to those who have already received the first dose

In fact, a document on the website of this agency explains what the vaccination schedule will be in the Isle of France, a region that includes Paris. It emphasizes that appointments for the first dose of the vaccine should be postponed as long as possible, although they should be rescheduled within 15 days. In Altos de France, appointments for the first dose will not be given again until March.

# COVID19 | Point hier soir avec les centers de vaccination et les 7 établissements support

➡️ Reprogrammation des rendez-vous de 1ères injections pris jusqu’au 2/02 inclus

➡️ The vaccination is poursuit pour les 2ndes injections et les Ehpad ➕ d’infos: https://t.co/2rApZ7M9uk pic.twitter.com/8b9js0RYMk – ARS Hauts-de-France (@ARS_HDF) January 28, 2021

The vaccination rate is expected to resume within a month, once the difficulties in supplying the doses to the European Union are overcome. This taking into account that Pfizer announced on January 15 that it would delay the delivery of vaccines due to a temporary reduction in production. In fact, the laboratory supplied France with 200,000 fewer doses than expected last week.

France must revise its vaccination goal downwards

To this is added the announcement of the Ministry of Health according to which in February 25% less vaccines will be received from Moderna, that is, a missing of 350,000 doses. 600,000 were expected for the second month of the year. Not to mention the mess between AstraZeneca and the European Union. According to the contract signed between France and the British laboratory, the latter had promised to deliver 17.5 million doses between the end of December and March. Now, it will only be 4.6 million.

All this when the vaccine from this laboratory is expected this Friday to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Communiqué 🗞 | 1 million premières injections and 1.4 million deuxièmes injections de vaccins Pfizer et Moderna prévues au mois de février ⤵ – Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@Sante_Gouv) January 28, 2021

To date, 1’130,753 people have been vaccinated throughout the country. The government had to review its goal, it will no longer be four million but about two and a half million people who will have been inoculated between now and the end of February, as announced in a press conference this Thursday, January 29.

Despite this delay, Olivier Véran, the health minister, insists that he hopes that by the end of the summer all French people will have been vaccinated against Covid-19.