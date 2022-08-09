Vaccination and test locations of the GGD will sometimes close earlier in the coming days due to the expected heat wave. Rotterdam-Rijnmond, among others, has announced that all locations are only open until 1 pm between 10 and 13 August.

Also in Drenthe, Noord-Brabant, Overijssel, Gelderland and Limburg, no injections or tests are sometimes taken in the afternoon. The regional GGDs report that the agreements that have been made will be moved.

In North Brabant, this includes vaccination locations in Den Bosch, Veghel and Waalwijk. In Tilburg, the Koning Willem II Stadium will remain open for shots. This is because, according to GGD Hart van Brabant, the temperature can be regulated better there. GGD Zuid-Limburg closes all locations after 12 noon due to the heat.

GGD Drenthe and GGD Twente are also adjusting the opening hours. GGD Gelderland-Midden has announced that the tropical schedule applies to two permanent vaccination locations in Arnhem and Ede. See also Gunzburg revealed the timing of the start of clinical trials of the vaccine for children 6-11 years old

The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) asks all vaccination and test locations to pay attention to the heat. For example, neither the tests nor the vaccinations should be kept too warm. A test must also be taken and performed at the correct temperature in order to obtain a reliable test result.

National Heat Plan

Due to the expected heat, the National Heat Plan will be in force in all provinces from tomorrow. It will be warm in the coming days and the chance of a heat wave is high. Therefore, the plan is likely to remain active until after the weekend.

The National Heat Plan, which was also put into effect for three days in mid-July, aims to inform organisations, professionals and people in care about the expected heat. In this way they can offer support to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and small children. They can experience health problems due to the heat, such as fatigue, headaches, concentration problems, dehydration and heat stroke. See also Central African Republic: let no one steal hope from children

The largest vulnerable group is formed by the over-75s, according to the RIVM. With increasing age, the incentive to drink deteriorates, so the elderly are more at risk of dehydration. “It is important that caregivers pay extra attention to this,” said a spokesperson.

